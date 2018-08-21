Apple iPhone 2018 pre-orders to begin Sept 14, launch on Sept 12: Report

Apple iPhone 2018 models will reportedly be available for pre-order starting September 14. The new iPhone models will launch on September 12. (Image source: Screenshot from YouTube video by DetroitBORG) Apple iPhone 2018 models will reportedly be available for pre-order starting September 14. The new iPhone models will launch on September 12. (Image source: Screenshot from YouTube video by DetroitBORG)

Apple iPhone 2018 models will reportedly be available for pre-orders starting September 14, as per a report from German site Macerkopf.de. Apple is expected to unveil three iPhone variants this year, out of which two are expected to sport OLED displays and the third affordable version will sport an LCD screen. The site quotes information from two German carriers, which claim that the new iPhone models will launch on September 12. The devices will likely go on sale from September 21.

Apple iPhone LCD model or iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display. iPhone X 2018 and iPhone X Plus could feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays respectively. The 2018 iPhone X and iPhone X Plus will reportedly be premium devices that will come with 4GB RAM and FaceID feature. The LCD model will likely succeed iPhone 8, and it will ship with FaceID, 3GB RAM and dual-SIM functionality.

According to a report from TrendForce, Apple iPhone X Plus could be the first iPhone model ever to natively support a stylus. Both the iPhone X 2018 and iPhone X Plus are said to launch in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. As for pricing, iPhone X 2018 could start at $899 (or approx Rs 62,943), while the high-end iPhone X Plus is expected to have a starting price of $999 (or approx Rs 70,064).

Also read: iPhone X 2018, iPhone X Plus to support Apple Pencil, 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will cost $699: Report

The low-cost 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be made available in two storage capacities: 64GB and 256GB. TrendForce estimates Apple will price the 6.1-inch iPhone between $699 and $749 (Rs 49,024 – Rs 52,531). The budget iPhone X will continue with a single rear camera, unlike iPhone X 2018 models that will sport dual rear cameras.

The Macerkopf.de report adds that Apple iOS 12 final version could be released on September 18. Apple gave a preview of iOS 12, the next operating system for iPhones and iPads, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose in June. The first public beta of iOS 12 was released shortly. Last year, iOS 11 went live on September 12, as part of the company’s annual iPhone event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd