Apple iPhone 2018 models shipment to be highest since iPhone 6 series: Report

Rumours suggest that Apple could announce three new iPhone models this year. (Image: Reuters) Rumours suggest that Apple could announce three new iPhone models this year. (Image: Reuters)

Apple may be on the verge of introducing its 2018 iPhone lineup next month. Although Apple hasn’t come out with anything concrete at this moment, rumours suggest that the company could announce three new iPhone models this year. Apple iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display is expected, in addition to a larger variant with a 6.5-inch OLED panel, and an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD model. According to a recent Digitimes report, iPhone 2018 shipments will be highest since the iPhone 6 series launch.

The report citing industry sources suggests that shipments of the 2018 iPhone lineup are expected to reach somewhere between 70 million and 75 million units by the end of 2018. According to the report, this is likely to help Apple’s key supply partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn to increase the revenue during Q4 2018.

The report further ensures that Apple iPhone shipments are going to be massive in terms of numbers, courtesy of strong adoption of the 6.1-inch model. A cheaper variant of iPhone is expected to gain a greater momentum as compared to previous two generation of iPhones.

In other news, the recent CultofMac report suggests that Apple’s upcoming A12 chip will be 20 per cent faster and will use 40 per cent less power. Thanks to a compact fabrication process (7nm), the upcoming Apple chipset is said to be much faster. It is also expected to offer better performance and save power.

Apple is expected to launch a slew of hardware products at its September 12 event, including three new iPhone models. Apple’s 2018 iPhone models are expected with gesture-based control system as well as Face ID.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd