Apple may be testing a 200MP sensor for future iPhone Pro models

iPhone cameras are undoubtedly some of the best you can find on the market, but 200MP cameras have been around for quite some time now. While Apple, like Google, buys its sensors from Sony, it has stuck to 48MP sensors for quite some time now. Now, a post on Weibo by the tipster Digital Chat Station hints that Apple is testing a new 200MP camera with a 1/1.2-inch sensor.

For reference, this is larger than the current 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL sensor Samsung uses on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other flagships. Also, if true, this will mean that a future version of the iPhone would be able to take improved low-light shots, capture more detail and have better dynamic range.