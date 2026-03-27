Apple may be testing a 200MP sensor for future iPhone Pro models

iPhone cameras are undoubtedly some of the best you can find on the market, but 200MP cameras have been around for quite some time now. While Apple, like Google, buys its sensors from Sony, it has stuck to 48MP sensors for quite some time now. Now, a post on Weibo by the tipster Digital Chat Station hints that Apple is testing a new 200MP camera with a 1/1.2-inch sensor.
For reference, this is larger than the current 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL sensor Samsung uses on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other flagships. Also, if true, this will mean that a future version of the iPhone would be able to take improved low-light shots, capture more detail and have better dynamic range.
The new sensor in question appears to match the specs of the Sony LYT-901, which will mark its debut on the much rumoured Oppo Find X9 Ultra. However, that phone is also rumoured to get a 200MP telephoto lens.
The tipster claims that the 200MP sensor will power the main camera, but the ultrawide shooter and the telephoto lens could be capped to 48MP. Still, it would be a significant upgrade from the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 48MP main sensor.
Earlier this year, in January, a report by Morgan Stanley had hinted that Apple was indeed working on a 200MP camera and that it plans to bring the iPhone to the masses by 2028. However, it is still unclear if the 200MP camera could be limited to the Pro models or come to the base variants as well.
Starting this year, rumour has it that Apple will be splitting the iPhone launches, with the iPhone 18 Pro expected to make its appearance in September. This will reportedly be followed by a foldable phone and the vanilla iPhone 18 coming sometime in spring next year.
This means the 200MP may make its debut on the iPhone 19 Pro, Apple’s second-generation foldable or some sort of 20th anniversary special edition device.