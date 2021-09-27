Apple iPhone 14 to get ‘complete redesign’, no mini model in 2022

Apple’s next-generation iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 14, is said to get big changes including a redesign. In other words, the iPhone 14 will not only get under-the-hood improvements but will also feature a “complete redesign.” This piece of information would make many iPhone users happy because the new iPhone 13 series looks more like an S upgrade.

In the Bloomberg “Power On” newsletter, journalist Mark Gurman claims Apple will introduce new “entry-level and Pro models” in 2022 with a “complete redesign.” Gurman points out that Apple engineers are taking their time with features that are planned for future models. He justifies the modest upgrade of the iPhone 13 lineup as an indication that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time”.

While Gurman did not go deep into the design changes, he did mention that the mini model may get axed in favor of a Max-sized version. Like previous years, Apple will still launch four models: a regular-sized model, two “Pro” models, and a new “iPhone 14 Max.” Simply put, the iPhone 13 mini could be the last “mini” model in the iPhone lineup. Sales of the mini model have been low, according to various research agencies.

This is not the first time we’ve heard that Apple will launch a redesigned iPhone next year. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo too claimed that Apple will replace the notch — first introduce with the iPhone X in 2017 — with a “punch-hole” design. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro would be the first one to have a hole-punch camera on the front instead of the notch. Many Android smartphones already come with this punch-hold design, so the idea is not new.

YouTuber Jon Prosser also claimed recently that the iPhone 14 will get a “complete redesign.” He, in fact, showed off a render based on real-world photos of the new iPhone. The new model would look like a supersized version of the iPhone 4 with flush rear cameras, thicker chassis, and Titanium-made sidebands.

It remains to be seen if the iPhone 14 would get under-display Touch ID but it’s not clear if the tech will be ready by next year. Kuo claimed that feature might get introduced in the 2023 iPhone, while a foldable iPhone would be ready by 2024. Needless to say, everything is still in the rumor stage, so it would be better to take everything with a pinch of salt for now.

Apple recently introduced four models in the iPhone 13 and they are already on sale in India. The new models offer minor improvements in display technology, cameras, and battery life.