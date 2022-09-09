No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

The iPhone SE 3 is now the most affordable Apple device users in India can buy with the A15 Bionic processor, which also powers the new line of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 13 mini–now available at around Rs 64,900 for the 128GB model–and the iPhone 13 are the other models that cater to users who don’t want to spend more to get the new iPhones.

Interestingly, Apple seems confident that the A15 Bionic is still way ahead of the competition as showcased during the keynote. And by offering two new phones with the same processor as last year’s flagships, the company is offering choices across price points for users in relatively price-sensitive markets like India.

With the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is trying to woo the users who wanted the size of a Pro Max and maybe the extra battery life that came with the larger chassis but do not want to spend more. And this is being done without killing the iPhone mini… it is more of a pause at the moment as the iPhone 13 mini will continue to sell across the world.

There is a likelihood the mini size could make a comeback maybe next year if Apple sees value in keeping that option open for users who want a smaller size. At the moment it seems to be all about offering more choice.

The extra options are critical now that economies across the world are facing headwinds and everyone is looking for value wherever they have to spend good money. For a lot of the users that sweet spot might be achieved with even older models and that is why Apple believes in making devices from a few generations back available to those who prefer that instead, especially in markets like India.

The other interesting shift Apple has made this time is to offer phones in the same number series with two different processors. So while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the older A15 Bionic, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max both have the latest A16 Bionic. This is very different from the narrative till last year, which was about offering the entire range in a period, say between the iPhone SE 3 to iPhone 13 Pro Max, with the same processor. Now, the newer processor seems to be offering the distinction for the Pro models along with the camera. This is helpful given that the larger size is no longer exclusive to the Pro Max models.

Apple is usually looking at the best combination of hardware and features on a device and it seems like Cupertino is confident that they are doing a good job on that front with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. With the iPhone 14 Pro, however, Apple has to step up the processing power to achieve what it wants with the camera, display and other features. The iPhone 14 Pro is also achieving a lot of power efficiencies thanks to the 4 nanometer A16 Bionic processor.

Disclaimer: The author is in Cupertino on the invite of Apple India