Apple iPhone 14 series could feature 48MP camera, support for 8K recording

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also expected to drop the 'Mini' lineup that was introduced with the iPhone 12 series. (Express Photo)

Apple’s iPhone lineup has been synonymous with good photography over the years. However, despite Android counterparts making the jump to much larger megapixel counts, the Apple iPhone has been shipping with 12MP sensors even today. The 12MP sensors take some of the best pictures on smartphones out there but lack the high megapixel count to take larger pictures or to record higher resolution video like 8K. However, that is expected to change with the 2022 iPhone.

A new Apple Insider report has suggested that the Apple iPhone series that will come out in 2022, likely the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, will be the first iPhone to feature a 48MP camera sensor. Thanks to the new sensor, the phone is also expected to be equipped to record 8K video.

“We believe that the new 2022 iPhone may support direct 48MP output and 12MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously,” Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo said (via AppleInsider). “With 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level,” he added.

The report suggests that the phone would be capable of shooting 8K video via the new sensor, bringing it on par with Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 series phones.

No iPhone Mini

Kuo also added that Apple could be discontinuing the iPhone Mini series of compact smartphones in 2022. This bit goes in line with a number of other rumours we have been hearing around the Apple iPhone Mini Series.

While we are yet to see the 2021 iPhone 13 series unveil officially, it is best to take all speculation around the iPhone 14 series with a pinch of salt. With new innovations, a lot of Apple’s decisions around the iPhone 14 series could change between now and the launch of the phone.