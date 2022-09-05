Apple iPhone 14 Pro live video surfaces online, shows notch display options

As we get closer to Apple’s September 7 ‘Far out’ event, more leaks are taking place about the upcoming devices. A new report by MacRumors suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro’s i-shaped notch will appear as one when the screen is turned on. Now, an alleged live video is making rounds on the Chinese social media Weibo, indicating that iPhone 14 Pro users might get an option to toggle between a unified notch and a split notch.

Apparently, this is possible because of the iPhone 14 Pro’s OLED screen, which allows Apple to turn off the pixels between the notches and make it appear as one. The notch will also reportedly house the camera and microphone indicators. Apple is also expected to bring an Always On display to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Keep in mind that the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus– it will not be called the iPhone 14 Max as claimed earlier— will stick with the older wider notch.

The iPhone 14 series might consist of four models, namely, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the non-pro variants will be powered by last year’s in-house developed A15 chipset, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will reportedly run on the updated A16 chipset. If this is true, it will be the first time that Apple will feature two different processor in a single iPhone series.

Alongside the updated chipset, the iPhone 14 series is expected to introduce several new features like satellite connectivity, always-on display, etc. Talking about satellite connectivity, Google also recently announced it will be bringing satellite connectivity to the next Android version (Android 14) and help its partners enable the technology.