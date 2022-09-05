scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro live video surfaces online, shows notch display options

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might let users choose how the notch looks on the device, according to an alleged live video.

iPhone 14 Pro notch option, iPhone 14 Pro notch toggleThe iPhone 14 Pro might sport an OLED display. (Image credit: Tech Blood/ YouTube/ Screenshot)

As we get closer to Apple’s September 7 ‘Far out’ event, more leaks are taking place about the upcoming devices.  A new report by MacRumors suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro’s i-shaped notch will appear as one when the screen is turned on. Now, an alleged live video is making rounds on the Chinese social media Weibo, indicating that iPhone 14 Pro users might get an option to toggle between a unified notch and a split notch.

Apparently, this is possible because of the iPhone 14 Pro’s OLED screen, which allows Apple to turn off the pixels between the notches and make it appear as one. The notch will also reportedly house the camera and microphone indicators. Apple is also expected to bring an Always On display to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Keep in mind that the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus– it will not be called the iPhone 14 Max as claimed earlier— will stick with the older wider notch.

Also Read |How Apple’s iPhone camera has evolved over the past 15 years

The iPhone 14 series might consist of four models, namely, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.  While the non-pro variants will be powered by last year’s in-house developed A15 chipset, the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will reportedly run on the updated A16 chipset. If this is true, it will be the first time that Apple will feature two different processor in a single iPhone series.

Alongside the updated chipset, the iPhone 14 series is expected to introduce several new features like satellite connectivity, always-on display, etc. Talking about satellite connectivity, Google also recently announced it will be bringing satellite connectivity to the next Android version (Android 14) and help its partners enable the technology.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:35:16 am
Next Story

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, to launch 26 schools of excellence & 15 model schools in state with Stalin

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement