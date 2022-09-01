Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s i-shaped notch will appear as one when screen is on: Report

Earlier in May this year, a leak suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro series may ditch the notch in favour of a new i-shaped notch which will technically have two cutouts on the display. This was followed by a leak by the known tipster Ice Universe, which confirmed the same. But, according to a new leak by MacRumors, the i-shaped notch might appear as one when the display is turned on. Citing an anonymous tipster, the leak suggests that the pill and hole cutouts will not be separated, but instead will appear as a single pill-shaped notch thanks to the magic of software.

It looks like Apple will keep the pixels turned off between the two notches, so it is not distracting when using the phone or watching content, notes the blog. The unknown tipster also adds that the company might expand the notch area so it can hold status icons on the left and right sides of the notification bar. When receiving notifications, it might even extend down a bit into a large rounded square.

MacRumors also said that they came across some chatter from Foxconn employees involved in the iPhone 14 Pro assembly line on Chinese social media, who backed up the claim that the two notches will appear as one when the screen is turned on.

But since these are just rumours at this point, we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait until Apple’s September 7 Far Out media event, where the company is expected to officially announce the iPhone 14 series along with a bunch of other products.