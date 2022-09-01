scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s i-shaped notch will appear as one when screen is on: Report

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's i-shaped notch might appear as one when the screen is turned on, according to a report by MacRumors.

iPhone 14 Pro notch, iPhone 14 Pro unified notchApple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro series on September 7. (Image Source: Ian Zelbo/ Twitter)

Earlier in May this year, a leak suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro series may ditch the notch in favour of a new i-shaped notch which will technically have two cutouts on the display. This was followed by a leak by the known tipster Ice Universe, which confirmed the same. But, according to a new leak by MacRumors, the i-shaped notch might appear as one when the display is turned on. Citing an anonymous tipster, the leak suggests that the pill and hole cutouts will not be separated, but instead will appear as a single pill-shaped notch thanks to the magic of software.

It looks like Apple will keep the pixels turned off between the two notches, so it is not distracting when using the phone or watching content, notes the blog. The unknown tipster also adds that the company might expand the notch area so it can hold status icons on the left and right sides of the notification bar. When receiving notifications, it might even extend down a bit into a large rounded square.

MacRumors also said that they came across some chatter from Foxconn employees involved in the iPhone 14 Pro assembly line on Chinese social media, who backed up the claim that the two notches will appear as one when the screen is turned on.

Also Read |Periscope lens: What is it, how does it work, and will it come to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro?

But since these are just rumours at this point, we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait until Apple’s September 7 Far Out media event, where the company is expected to officially announce the iPhone 14 series along with a bunch of other products.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:17:27 am
Next Story

NDTV invites VCPL to join application to IT Dept over shares

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world
Delhi Confidential

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Teen attacked with acid in serious condition, set for surgery today
In Jharkhand

Teen attacked with acid in serious condition, set for surgery today

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother
Koffee with Karan

Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Venus & Serena will continue to play doubles for 2-3 years: Coach

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement