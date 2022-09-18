Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max FAQ: The most common questions, answered

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are finally out, and many users are waiting to get their hands on Apple’s newest premium phones. For the first time, the interest in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max appears to be higher compared to the base iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. Despite higher costs, delivery waiting times for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are already slipping to October. A lot has to do with how the new Pro models are different from the standard iPhone 14 in terms of features and experience. Now, to clear up any confusion, we have come up with an in-depth FAQ that details some questions our readers have been asking about the iPhone 14 Pros.

I heard this year’s iPhone 14 Pro is different from the standard iPhone 14. Is it true?

For the first time, the difference between Apple’s iPhone Pro line and non-Pro models is significant. In fact, the iPhone 14 Pro boasts many new features to justify its high price. Indeed, both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 share many of the same features an improved front-facing camera and car-crash detection. But the iPhone 14 Pro models have improved battery life, a 48-megapixel main camera, an always-on display, the new A16 Bionic processor and the redesigned cutout on the front-facing screen alongside a more expensive look.

Should I pick iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?

As has been the case for a few years, Apple sells the iPhone Pro line in two models but the difference is mostly limited to the size of the screen, battery and price. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max visually share the same features, so whichever model you end up choosing, the core features and functionalities remain the same.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a 6.7-inch display. Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be a big phone and a lot heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is easier to hold in one hand.

It’s a highly subjective topic and opinions will vary depending on how you use your phone. A lot of people actually like phones with extra-large screens. If you want the biggest, longest-lasting Apple flagship then the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the phone you want. It all comes down to choice and Apple is giving that with the iPhone 14 Pros.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The iPhone 14 Pro’s body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Does iPhone 14 Pro have an always-on display?

Apple is adding an Apple Watch-esque “always-on” display feature on the iPhone 14 Pro. This new feature allows you to look at the phone’s lock screen when the display is dim. The display’s refresh rate can drop as low as 1 Hz when you’re not interacting with it, to save battery life.

Does iPhone 14 Pro have an OLED display?

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to have an OLED screen as well as a 120Hz ProMotion high refresh rate display. However, this year Apple has upgraded the display panels which have a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, twice the peak brightness of the iPhone 13 Pro display, something we will investigate later in the review.

Everyone’s talking about Dynamic Island. What’s that?

Instead of the notch on the top of the display, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max use a pill-shaped cutout that houses the selfie camera, 3D sensor, and more. A lot of Android-powered smartphones also feature a pill-shaped cutout on the display. But what Apple did differently is how the iPhone 14’s pill-shaped notch can be dynamically controlled by iOS. Apple calls it “Dynamic Island.” Essentially, thanks to clever implementation, the cut-out resizes and expands to show more controls like music or notifications. The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus still continues to feature the notch, so the Dynamic Island is exclusive to Apple’s new iPhone Pro lineup.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are Apple’s top-end iPhone models for 2022. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are Apple’s top-end iPhone models for 2022. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Is the iPhone 14 Pro faster than the older model?

Inside iPhone 14 Pro models are powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high-performance cores that use 20 per cent lower power and four efficiency cores. Yes, it’s much faster but you don’t really feel the difference in day-to-day tasks unless you record and edit a lot of videos on the phone itself.

Does iPhone 14 Pro have a USB-C port?

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max do not include USB-C connectivity. Instead, both phones still come with Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, which recently turned 10 years old.

How much RAM memory does iPhone 14 Pro have?

Apple doesn’t publically talk about RAM in an iPhone, but it isn’t hard to find out. According to a recent teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro, it was revealed that the new Pro models still feature the same 6GB capacity of RAM as the iPhone 13 Pro but benefit from the newer LPDDR5 memory type.

Comparison between #iPhone13ProMax and #iPhone14ProMax 1x camera. The latter is also a few seconds faster. pic.twitter.com/bkGZWDLqeS — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) September 17, 2022

How much storage capacity does the iPhone 14 Pro have?

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. Keep in mind that the storage is non-expandable, so choose the model accordingly.

Is the iPhone 14 Pro water-resistant?

Both iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. This means they can be submerged in water up to a maximum depth of six meters for up to half an hour. They are also dust resistant.

Does iPhone 14 Pro have a new camera system?

Yes, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens (up from 12MP). The new main camera offers improvements to low-light photography, all using a quad-pixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length. Meanwhile, the telephoto lens remains at 12-megapixels, but Apple says it has a faster aperture and a larger pixel size to improve the quality of zoomed-in images. The Ultra Wide lens also remains at 12-megapixels, but Apple says it performs up to three times better than the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera in low light. Wait for our detailed iPhone 14 Pro camera review, which will be out in the coming days.

Does iPhone 14 Pro have a better selfie camera?

Yes, the front-facing camera on the iPhone 14 Pro has been improved. For a change, the front-facing selfie camera now has autofocus, though it continues to have the same 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture introduced on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Will my old case fit iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max?

It depends on the model you are going to buy. Keep in mind that the camera models on the iPhone 14 Pro models are larger, and that cases for the iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max might not fit iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max.

How long does the battery last on the iPhone 14 Pro?

The battery life on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a noticeable improvement. Apple claims that both the 14 Pro and Pro Max have all-day battery life.

Does iPhone 14 Pro support Magsafe accessories?

MagSafe is the name of a ring of magnets embedded into the rear of the iPhone 14. It allows you to magnetically stick accessories to the back of the phone, from wallets to wireless chargers.

Dynamic Island blurs the line between the cutout and the rest of the screen. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Dynamic Island blurs the line between the cutout and the rest of the screen. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Does iPhone 14 Pro come with a charger?

Just like the iPhone 13 Pro that came out before it, the iPhone 14 Pro does not come with a charging adapter. The device only ships with a USB-C to Lightning Cable and nothing else.

Does iPhone 14 Pro supports wireless charging?

The iPhone 14 Pro does support wireless charging. In fact, it supports two standards: Apple’s own MagSafe magnetic wireless charging solution and the standard Qi wireless charging. However, Qi charging is rather slow, topping out at 7.5W. MagSafe, on the other hand, allows up to 15W charging on the iPhone 14 and Pro models.

What colours does the iPhone 14 come in?

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are available in four colours—deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

Initial demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is higher compared to the standard iPhone 14. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Initial demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is higher compared to the standard iPhone 14. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Does iPhone 14 Pro feature removable back glass?

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature glass backs that can be removed without taking the entire iPhone apart. This makes it easier to repair the iPhone 14. The last iPhone that came with a removable glass back panel was the iPhone 4s. It isn’t immediately clear if Apple is allowing iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max owners to replace the glass back panel if it needs repair or replacement.

Is Apple selling e-SIM-only iPhone 14 Pro model in India?

No, only the iPhone 14 Pro models in the US lack a traditional SIM card slot. The e-SIM-only requirement is limited to the US. In India, Apple is selling the iPhone 14 models with dual-SIM configuration – one e-SIM and another with a traditional SIM card slot.

Can I use the iPhone 14’s satellite communication feature in India?

No, the SOS service debuts in November, only in Canada and the United States.

Does iPhone 14 Pro have LiDAR sensor?

Yes, just like the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro comes with the LiDAR scanner. LiDAR Scanner lets you measure the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away. The advantage of the LiDAR scanner is visible when you use apps that are centered around Augmented reality (AR).

Does iPhone 14 Pro come with 5G wireless connectivity?

Yes, both models offer support for the fast 5G connectivity.

The standard iPhone 14 models are powered by the last year’s A15 processor whereas the iPhone 14 Pro gets Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The standard iPhone 14 models are powered by the last year’s A15 processor whereas the iPhone 14 Pro gets Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Does iPhone 14 Pre come pre-loaded with the latest version of iOS?

Yes, the iPhone 14 Pro ships with iOS 16, the latest software update for iPhones. It has a lot of new features and is available to anyone with iPhone 8 or newer iPhones.

Can I buy iPhone 14 Pro in India?

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are available for purchase on Apple.com, authorized resellers and high-street retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

How much does iPhone 14 Pro cost in India?

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro models don’t come cheap. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 129,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 139,900. Both iPhone 14 Pro models ship with 128GB as base storage, which isn’t a lot if you are a pro user. The 256GB storage model should be the best choice for most people.