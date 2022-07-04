Apple’s iPhone 14 ‘Pro’ lineup could cost more, report says

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series in September, and just as expected, the lineup will offer massive upgrades, especially the high-end Pro models. But all these upgrades will come at an added cost, according to tipster @TheGalox. The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, will now cost $1,099, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,999.

While this isn’t good news for those who have been planning to buy the iPhone 14, the price hike isn’t shocking. Inflation, increase in component cost and the impact of geopolitical conflict triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have made everything expensive, including consumer electronics.

The iPhone will see its biggest upgrade in years, according to multiple news outlets. Bloomberg said Apple is planning to launch four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both higher-end models will boast of advanced features such as a pill-shaped cut-out rather than the notch seen on previous-generation iPhones as well as a 48MP wide-angle lens and a cutting-edge A16 chipset.

As reported in the past, some features might not come to the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which will replace the iPhone 13 mini. But these “exclusive” features could attract people who will want to spend more on the Pro models.

Also read | Apple iPhone 14 wish list: What we want to see in the 2022 series

Insiders and experts believe the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer massive upgrades that will justify the high price. Prices of iPhones have mostly been constant over the years. The iPhone 13 starts at $800, the same as the iPhone 12. The last time we saw an increase in iPhone price was in 2017 when Apple debuted the iPhone X. Despite the iPhone X’s $1000 price, the device did well commercially, creating a league of ‘flagships’ in the market.