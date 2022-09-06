scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max expected specifications, features and price

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will launch tomorrow. Here we take a look at the expected specifications, features and price.

Apple iPhoneApple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be powered by the A16 chipset. (Image Source: Reutuers)

Apple is all set to officially unveil the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max tomorrow at the ‘Far out’ event. While the non-Pro variants are expected to sport the in-house developed A15 bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be reportedly powered by Apple’s latest A16 chipset. With that in mind, let us take a look at what the Pro series will offer.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Expected specifications

Similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED screen whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display.  Apple’s latest silicon – the A16 chipset will likely be exclusive to the ‘Pro’ variants.

Speculations also suggest that the Pro versions will drop the big notch in favour of a pill-shaped notch. Apple might also upgrade the rear camera setup by bumping up the primary sensor from 12MP to 48MP. Improvements to ultrawide and telephoto lens are also expected. The company might also upgrade the selfie camera.

Reports also suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will have an astrophotography mode and come with a periscope lens. Some other features which will make it to the Pro models include Always-On display, satellite connectivity and the removal of the SIM slot. Apple is also expected to introduce a bigger battery to the Pro series, though it typically does not reveal the battery size on any of the devices.

Read more |Apple iPhone 14 series launches September 7: A look at prices in the past, what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Expected price

All eyes will be on the price this time given Apple is expected to hike it. The rising inflation, global fears of a recessions, the dollar getting stronger compared to the rupee could also impact the prices this time. Some analysts are predicting a $100 price hike for the Pro series in particular. The iPhone 13 Pro started at $999 in the US, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099. In India, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900.  The prediction is that the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1099, while the Pro Max will go to $1199. Of course, the India prices will be much higher than the actual dollar conversion.

A leak by TrendForce, however, claims that the iPhone series will see a $50 price cut and the iPhone 14 Pro will start with 256GB as the base storage. Again, we will have to wait and see how Apple prices these devices, and since these do come with significant changes, a price hike is a very high possibility.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 05:19:10 pm
