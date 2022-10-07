iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India, bringing Apple’s biggest-screen iPhone under a lakh

The iPhone 14 Plus went on sale around the world including India on Friday, bringing a mid-range 6.7-inch iPhone model to the masses for the first time. Until now, the 6.7-inch screen size was limited to the high-end iPhone Pro Max, thus limiting the big-screen iPhone experience to Pro users. The iPhone 14 Plus joins the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup, which includes the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In India, which is slowly becoming Apple’s fastest-growing market in Asia, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. And if you want the larger 256GB and 512GB storage capacity, you will need to spend Rs 99,900 and Rs 119,900 respectively. The standard iPhone 14, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,900. That makes it the least expensive 6.7-inch iPhone ever released, but it’s far from being affordable.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus is a big-screen version of the regular iPhone 14 model. The 6.7-inch display dwarfs the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and gives iPhone owners an extra large screen real estate and a battery that goes for days. For many users, the iPhone 14 Plus could be their first extra large-screen Apple smartphone.

The 6.7-inch iPhone, just like the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, offer the same features. So there are no technical differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The 14 Plus’ display has a slightly higher 2778 x 1284 resolution than the 14’s, though it’s much bigger in size, it still maintains the same pixels-per-inch (458 ppi compared to 460 ppi on the 14). The screen, of course, is a big draw but the iPhone 14 Plus’ battery can last for days. Apple claims one of the “best battery life” on an iPhone.

Before you consider buying the iPhone 14 Plus, make sure you hold the device in your hand. It's actually very big in size. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Then there’s a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and for the first time, the front-facing camera has autofocus. And, finally, the iPhone 14 Plus has a new action mode that removes all the shakiness while shooting videos.

Sure, the screen sizes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are different but under the hood, they use the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13. Both new iPhone models also feature a notch on top of the screen, FaceID, 5G and the same storage capacities.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in a shade of blue, purple, midnight, starlight and Product Red. Apple began taking pre-orders for iPhone 14 Plus last month when it debuted the iPhone 14 series at its high-profile event in Cupertino, California.