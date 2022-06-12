Apple iPhone 14 Max: Here’s everything to know about the most exciting smartphone of 2022

For the past few years, Apple has been releasing four different iPhone models at its fall event, including a compact-sized version. But in 2022, Apple is rumoured to shake up the lineup by introducing a new mid-range 6.7-inch model as part of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. And by the looks of it, the iPhone 14 Max has the chance to become the most popular smartphone in the market. When can we expect the iPhone 14 Max? Will it be called iPhone 14 Max or something else? What features will it sport? Here’s what we know (or think we know) so far.

Goodbye, iPhone 13 mini: Enter iPhone 14 Max

At a time when phones were growing in size, Apple took a u-turn when it launched the iPhone 12 mini in 2021. Both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini showed that it is possible to have a shrunken-down version of Apple’s flagship iPhone without too many compromises. Last year’s iPhone 13 mini had the same A15 Bionic processor, 5G support, MagSafe compatibility and a dual-camera system with features like Cinematic mode and Photographic styles as the iPhone 13. The difference between the two phones aside from the size is battery life. The iPhone 13 mini is a great phone to own, but not everybody wants a smartphone with a 5.4-inch display. Reports claiming that the iPhone 13 mini isn’t selling well is an indication that the whole proposition of an affordable, large-screen-size iPhone 14 Max makes a lot of commercial sense.

A 6.7-inch iPhone that is not ‘pro’

Unlike the Android ecosystem where you can choose smartphones in multiple screen sizes regardless of price, iPhone users don’t get many options. Right now, if you want a super-screen-size iPhone, the only option is to get the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max. Not everyone wants to spend Rs 1,27,490 on a smartphone that has a gigantic display. The arrival of the iPhone 14 Max, if we can believe trade pundits and experts, adds a new screen option for iPhone users beyond 6.1-inch, 5.4 and 4.7-inch screen sizes. If Apple does launch the iPhone 14 Max, it could approximately be the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can’t deny there are some good reasons to have a 6.7-inch iPhone. Bigger screens are better for watching videos, typing, playing games or editing docs. You can pack larger batteries in there and use efficient cooling systems.



Apple’s iPhone 14 Max’s secret weapon could be its price

The iPhone 14 Max is exactly what Cupertino needs to offer in order to bring more users to the Apple ecosystem. In fact, the iPhone 14 Max could be the middle-ground for those who want big-screen-sized phones. But the biggest — and arguably best reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Max could be its price. A Bloomberg report claims the iPhone 14 Max will be $200 cheaper than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Currently, an iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099, meaning an iPhone 14 Max, if priced at $899, would cost around $200 less than Apple’s largest iPhone size. But that’s an increase on the $699 iPhone 13 Mini it replaces. Even if the iPhone 14 Max comes at a premium price, it will still make sense for people who want the big-screen iPhone but don’t need a 120Hz display, a triple rear-facing camera system and other features that are limited to the ‘pro’ range.

iPhone 14 Max: Probably coming in September alongside the iPhone 14 series

Look forward to the iPhone 14 Max alongside the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. That’s when Apple holds its signature launch event ahead of a holiday season when Apple’s sales are at their peak. Last year, Apple released four iPhone models: a smaller $599 iPhone 13 mini, the $829 iPhone 13, the higher-end $999 iPhone 13 Pro and the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max. All of the new iPhones featured 5G connectivity, a more squared-off design and a faster A15 processor. For this year, Apple is expected to make significant changes to its upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, with an emphasis on making the ‘pro’ series different and the ‘non-pro’ iPhone models. The big change could be a pill-shaped hole-punch camera design reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro range, alongside a higher-end front-facing camera lens, a 48MP wide-camera lens and a new, more powerful A16 processor. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come fitted with the A15 chipset that comes in all models of the iPhone 13. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to feature a dual-camera lens on the back as well as a 60Hz display. All new iPhone 14 models will run iOS 16, the biggest software update the iPhone is getting in years.