Apple iPhone 14 lineup to include two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch options: analyst Kuo

Apple is expected to ship its 2022 iPhone 14 range with an in-display fingerprint sensor. according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as reported by 9to5mac. Apple’s lineup for next year is speculated to be the iPhone 14 series and may come in four variants including the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Kuo has reportedly stated that the high-end iPhone variants would pack a 48MP wide-angle camera.

The report predicts that Apple will launch an affordable iPhone with a 6.7-inch display, which may be called the iPhone 14 Max. This device is said to launch at “the lowest price ever” for the company for a device sporting a display of this size. Kuo reportedly stated that the device could be priced at $900 (roughly Rs 66,800). The report seems to indicate that the iPhone mini size will be done away with by 2022.

Kuo in his new investor note expects the high-end iPhone models to come in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes and two low-end iPhone models in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes.

Kuo had previously suggested the absence of the mini version in 2022 is due to poor sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini. The analyst has also suggested in the past that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would come with a hole-punch display design.