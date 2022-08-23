scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 14 launch expected September 7: What to expect and everything else we know

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Apple September launch event where Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series and other products.

apple iphone 14, apple, iphone 14, iphone 14 pro,Apple is expected to launch the next iPhone series next month. Here's all we know so far. (Image Source: Twitter)

Apple’s annual September event where the company launches its newest iPhones is one of the biggest events every year for Apple, and the 2022 edition is just around the corner. Rumours suggest we will be seeing an event in early September this year, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicting a September 7 launch. Apart from the new iPhone 14 series, which comes with quite a few changes this year, we’re also expecting other products like the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Apple iPhone 14 series

With the iPhone 14-series, Apple has shuffled the lineup a little. While we’re still going to get four phones, as per multiple leaks, the iPhone 14 mini has been dropped in favour of a non-Pro iPhone 14 Max, which will match the internals of the vanilla non-Pro model with a larger screen and battery. The vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still expected.

Apple is also expected to bring the new A16 Bionic chip to only the Pro models this year, suggesting that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by a slightly tweaked version of the A15 Bionic chip. It remains to be seen if the non-Pro iPhone variants this year will offer any significant performance benefits compared to the iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants this year are also expected to get a new design for the notch, where instead of the signature Apple notch, the phones will feature a new i-shaped pill-style notch for the front camera and the IR FaceID sensors. Other features like MagSafe are also expected to be included. We should know more about the four new iPhones on launch day. Recent rumours also suggest the iPhone 14-series will be manufactured in India after the first two months during which it will be manufactured in China.

Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro

The Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t carry many new improvements over the Series 6, which is why early reports of the Apple Watch Series 8 picking a up an entirely new design language started looking interesting. However, recent reports have suggested that even the Apple Watch Series 8 will not stray far from the look and feel of the Series 7.

Leaks by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) suggest that the new Apple Watch series will also not feature any new sensors compared to the Series 7. A titanium variant is also not expected.

However, rumours have also suggested that we may see an Apple Watch 8 Pro which will sport more advanced features including a new design and and a seven per cent larger display. This model is expected to have a titanium variant, unlike the vanilla Apple Watch 8.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro continue to set the benchmark in premium TWS audio products, but has lacked a refresh since its launch in 2019. That is set to change as rumours of a successor to the AirPods Pro have lately been surfacing.

Reports have suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with an upgraded H1 chip that will improve its noise cancellation capabilities, while offering better power consumption. However, reports also suggest that we will see a Lightning connector on the AirPods Pro 2, and users will not get the compatibility of USB Type-C.

New entry-level iPad 

Apple is also expected to launch a new entry-level iPad that will have a Type-C port, but no headphone port this year. Other expected features include a redesigned camera module on the back and a screen larger than the current 10.2-inch iPad. This entry-level iPad, the 10th generation of the series, may also be launched in October alongside new Mac computers, if it doesn’t show up in the September event.

