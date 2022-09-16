Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch Series 8, Watch SE now on sale: Here are the details

Apple’s latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series, the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE (2nd gen) are now available for sale in India, in authorised retail stores as well as online. Customers can also order the new products from Apple’s own online Store which has some cashback offers. The iPhone 14 Plus will only be available starting October 7. It should be noted that Apple’s Store still shows pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series.

Apple’s Online Store is still showing a four to five weeks delivery timeline for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, so if you were planning to upgrade to either, you might have to wait for some time before the new iPhone Pro gets delivered to you. The Pro appears to have a higher demand and is going out of stock faster on some other reseller websites as well. The Apple Watch Series 8 also has a four to five weeks wait, while the SE has a seven to 10 days delivery period. For the iPhone 14, Apple’s website shows a one-day delivery time for this.

Apple Online Store, and others: Offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Series 8, SE

Apple is offering customers Rs 6000 cashback to customers with HDFC Bank credit cards. However, the order value needs to be above Rs 54,900 for customers. Apple’s website also has No Cost EMI with credit cards from most leading banks. Apple is also giving instant credit to users trading their old iPhones on the website. If you have an older iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can expect up to Rs 46,000 as credit, depending on the condition of the phone.

Meanwhile, Imagine Stores, which is an Apple authorised reseller, is offering up to Rs 5000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit cards for the iPhone 14, while the Pro series gets Rs 4000 cashback. The Watch Series 8 gets Rs 3000 cashback. On Amazon, the iPhone 14 Pro appears to be already out of stock, while Flipkart appears to have the 256GB versions for the Pro. Meanwhile, Croma is also offering a Rs 5000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users on the iPhone 14, while the Pro series gets Rs 4000 as a discount.

Read more | Getting an iPhone 14 from the US? 4 things to keep in mind

Apple iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB version, while the iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs 129,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900. The iPhone 14 continues with the same 6.1-inch screen as the previous iPhone 13 and comes with an improved dual-camera system, Crash detection, and improved battery life. Apple iPhone 14 comes in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED colours. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro series has a new Deep Purple colour.

The Watch Series 8 now comes with advanced features for women’s health with the ability to track ovulation thanks to a dedicated temperature sensor. The Watch Series 8 is also capable of Crash Detection for severe car crashes. It starts at Rs 45,900 for the 41mm version and the Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.