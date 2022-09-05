Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series launch: Bigger camera to Always-On Display, everything that is expected

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is just two days (September 7) and all eyes are on the next-generation iPhone 14 series. This time around the iPhone 14 series is expected to bring more changes compared to say iPhone 13– which was seen as more of an incremental update over the earlier 12 series. Let’s take a quick look at some of the changes expected on the iPhone 14 series this time.

Apple iPhone 14 full series: Four phones, but no mini

The iPhone 14 mini is unlikely to make an appearance as has been reported and noted countless times. Apple is instead focusing on the iPhone 14 which will be a 6.1-inch device and a new iPhone 14 Plus which will be 6.7-inches. The iPhone 14 Plus was earlier reported as being named the iPhone 14 Max, but it looks like Apple is reserving the Max nomenclature for the Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will continue with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ProMotion (120Hz) displays as well.

Apple iPhone 14 series: A16 only for the Pro

Several reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 series will mark one big change. The processor will be different from the regular vs the Pro variants. Apple is expected to limit the new A16 Bionic to the Pro phones; the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will continue with the A15 Bionic, though it could be clocked higher. We will have to see how Apple claims a performance upgrade on the new iPhone 14 phones.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series: Bigger camera

Apple has stuck with the 12MP wide-angle main camera for a while now, but it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro series will mark a change. The iPhone 14 Pro will get a 48MP main wide-angle camera, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, adding that Apple will also improve the telephoto and wide-angle camera. This 48MP camera has been reported in the past as well, including by noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. However, Apple is not expected to bring the 48MP camera to the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variants, which will continue with a 12MP main camera as before. But Apple will announce improvements to the iPhone 14 cameras as well.

We will also have to wait and see how the 48MP camera sensor impacts the iPhone 14 Pro’s performance when it comes to low light, video recording, etc. In the low-light department in particular, other Android phones have raced ahead of the iPhone in some scenarios and Apple will be trying to catch up with the Pro series.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series: Always on display, slimmer bezels

In his newsletter, Gurman has also predicted slimmer bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro series this time, though he notes both the Pro phones will be slightly bigger this time. It could also mean bigger batteries, which most users will appreciate. Apple is also expected to bring an Always On Display to the iPhone 14 Pro phones. The iOS 16 lock screen revamp is another indicator of this.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series: The new notch

The notch is expected to get a redesign as well. Reports have noted that Apple will revamp it to a slimmer pill shape notch, but only for the Pro variants. There are reportedly two cutouts in the display this time for the Front camera and all the Face ID sensors. However, Apple will rely on software to ensure the notch appears as one when the iPhone is in use, instead of two cutouts showing

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series: More eSIM push, Satellite connectivity

According to Gurman, expect a great push for eSIMs on the iPhone 14 series this time. He notes in his letter, that Apple is considering removing the SIM slot entirely, though it is not clear if this will happen with the iPhone 14 series. For those who are not aware, iPhones do support dual-SIM with the eSIM feature.

There’s also talk about the iPhone 14 series getting satellite connectivity. Now, this is unlikely to be a part of the India models, but we will have to see how Apple rolls this out.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series: Expected prices

Apple is expected to increase prices this time around. The iPhone 13 started at Rs 79,900 in India, while the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900, but since there’s no mini this time, the iPhone 14 Plus will likely have a higher starting price. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro launched at Rs 1,19,900 in India, while the Pro Max cost Rs 1,29,900. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has already said that he expects Apple to increase the price of its Pro series. The US dollar price for the iPhone 13 is $799, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1099. Add even $100 to these prices and you could see the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $1099. And given the rupee-dollar volatility and inflation, the Indian prices might be much higher.