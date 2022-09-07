Apple iPhone 14 launch Live updates: ‘Far Out’ event starts at 10.30 pm IST today

It’s that time of the year again. Apple is getting ready to reveal its coveted iPhones along with a new watch series and possibly the next generation of AirPods Pro. The iPhone 14 series is one of the most awaited, but it looks like this year, Apple is sharpening the divide between the non-Pro and Pro variants. All leaks indicate that while the iPhone 14 series might not get a major design upgrade, and more importantly some of the newer features will be reserved for the Pro variants.
For instance, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series will get the 48MP cameras, possible satellite connectivity and the new A16 Bionic chipset. The last bit will be surprising given Apple sticks with one processor across its lineup. But, there are plenty of predictions this time that the A16 will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the A15 will get an upgrade and power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max phones. A new Apple Watch Pro is also expected at the event— aimed at athletes with more durability and features that would appeal to folks into fitness, hiking, triathlons, etc. The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also expected at the event.
Apple’s livestream starts at 10.30pm IST or 10.00 AM PST. Our live blog will have all the updates, analysis and highlights from the event on the ground. Apple is hosting the iPhone launch in person at the Steve Jobs Theater located in the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. The last two launches were online-only given the Covid-19 pandemic.
One big change this year is that the iPhone mini is likely disappearing from the lineup. It looks like Apple will finally offer another big-screen option for users. The iPhone 14 Max or will it be called the iPhone 14 Plus? The indication is that Apple could name this the iPhone 14 Plus, though earlier leaks all seem set on the Max nomenclature. Of course, Apple could reserve the 'Max' name for the Pro series and call this the iPhone 14 Plus, just to keep the divide between the series really clear. The iPhone 14 Max/Plus is supposed to be another 6.7-inch option, a bigger screen version of the base iPhone 14. Read more about the new big-screen iPhone and what is expected here.
The big question for most of us in India is not about when the new iPhones arrive, but rather how much they will cost. And as Nandagopal Rajan explains in this piece, this year's iPhone 14 Pro series could come with an extra premium attached to it. The reason is simple, the rupee's fall against the dollar will impact how Apple prices the products. We've known for years that Apple's India prices and the US dollar prices are poles apart, and that's because the prices have a buffer built in them for any currency fluctuations. Apple doesn't like to hike prices mid-year due to macroeconomic factors unlike what we've seen with other players. And there's good reason that this year, the iPhone 14 Pro's premium could be higher.
The September 'Far Out' event will be streamed on Apple's official website, and the Apple TV app as well. For those who have an Apple device such as the iPhone or iPad or MacBook, it is best viewed on the Safari browser. The event can also be streamed via Apple's YouTube channel, and the link is embedded on top. Read more details here.