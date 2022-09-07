Apple iPhone 14 launch Live updates: ‘Far Out’ event starts at 10.30 pm IST today

Apple iPhone 14 series will consist of four variants this time. The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus/or iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will get a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively, with Apple expected to end the iPhone mini lineup. The iPhone 14 series will get the older A15 processor, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide-angle camera. The old notch will also continue on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. We will have to see how Apple makes improvements to the base variants of the iPhone, considering that these are expected to get minimal changes.

The big changes will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will continue with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. But Apple will change the way the notch appears on top, which will now have a pill-shaped cutout. Reports indicate that there will be two cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro's notch, but it will appear as one when in use. The iPhone 14 Pro series will also get the new 48MP camera and other bigger improvements to the overall camera as well. Bigger batteries are likely on the way as well, though Apple typically never talks battery size during the presentation.

Coming to the Apple's Watch Series 8, it is expected to continue with the same design as the Series 7, though it could sport a new body temperature sensor. Exactly how this works it remains to be seen. An Apple Watch SE 2 could also be in the works. The Apple Watch Pro is also expected aimed at athletes, etc. Finally, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to get an upgrade. The AirPods Pro originally launched back in October 2019. Apple will also reveal the dates for when iOS 16, macOS and watchOS 9 will be available for download. Apple has confirmed that the iPadOS is already delayed.