scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Live now

Apple iPhone 14 launch Live updates: ‘Far Out’ event starts at 10.30 pm IST today

Apple September 'Far Out' event 2022 Live updates: The iPhone 14 series arrives tonight with all eyes on the Pro variants; a new Apple Watch Pro is also on the cards as well as AirPods Pro. Follow our live blog for all updates, analysis and more

Written by Shruti Dhapola , Nandagopal Rajan
New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2022 12:25:43 pm
Apple iPhone 14 September event live updatesApple September event live updates: The iPhone 14 series arrives today along with a new Apple Watch. Apple's iPhone 13 series is seen in this file photo. (Image credit: Express photo)

It’s that time of the year again. Apple is getting ready to reveal its coveted iPhones along with a new watch series and possibly the next generation of AirPods Pro. The iPhone 14 series is one of the most awaited, but it looks like this year, Apple is sharpening the divide between the non-Pro and Pro variants.  All leaks indicate that while the iPhone 14 series might not get a major design upgrade, and more importantly some of the newer features will be reserved for the Pro variants.

For instance, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series will get the 48MP cameras, possible satellite connectivity and the new A16 Bionic chipset. The last bit will be surprising given Apple sticks with one processor across its lineup. But, there are plenty of predictions this time that the A16 will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the A15 will get an upgrade and power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max phones. A new Apple Watch Pro is also expected at the event— aimed at athletes with more durability and features that would appeal to folks into fitness, hiking, triathlons, etc. The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also expected at the event.

Read more |Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Apple’s livestream starts at 10.30pm IST or 10.00 AM PST. Our live blog will have all the updates, analysis and highlights from the event on the ground. Apple is hosting the iPhone launch in person at the Steve Jobs Theater located in the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. The last two launches were online-only given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live Blog

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch 8 launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, price in India, features

12:25 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max

One big change this year is that the iPhone mini is likely disappearing from the lineup. It looks like Apple will finally offer another big-screen option for users. The iPhone 14 Max or will it be called the iPhone 14 Plus? The indication is that Apple could name this the iPhone 14 Plus, though earlier leaks all seem set on the Max nomenclature. Of course, Apple could reserve the 'Max' name for the Pro series and call this the iPhone 14 Plus, just to keep the divide between the series really clear. The iPhone 14 Max/Plus is supposed to be another 6.7-inch option, a bigger screen version of the base iPhone 14. Read more about the new big-screen iPhone and what is expected here.

12:19 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Apple iPhone 14 Pro prices: Why you might have to pay more

The big question for most of us in India is not about when the new iPhones arrive, but rather how much they will cost. And as Nandagopal Rajan explains in this piece, this year's iPhone 14 Pro series could come with an extra premium attached to it. The reason is simple, the rupee's fall against the dollar will impact how Apple prices the products. We've known for years that Apple's India prices and the US dollar prices are poles apart, and that's because the prices have a buffer built in them for any currency fluctuations. Apple doesn't like to hike prices mid-year due to macroeconomic factors unlike what we've seen with other players. And there's good reason that this year, the iPhone 14 Pro's premium could be higher. 

12:14 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Apple September event: Where to watch

The September 'Far Out' event will be streamed on Apple's official website, and the Apple TV app as well. For those who have an Apple device such as the iPhone or iPad or MacBook, it is best viewed on the Safari browser. The event can also be streamed via Apple's YouTube channel, and the link is embedded on top. Read more details here.  

Apple iPhone 14 series will consist of four variants this time. The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus/or iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will get a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively, with Apple expected to end the iPhone mini lineup. The iPhone 14 series will get the older A15 processor, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP wide-angle camera. The old notch will also continue on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. We will have to see how Apple makes improvements to the base variants of the iPhone, considering that these are expected to get minimal changes.

The big changes will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will continue with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. But Apple will change the way the notch appears on top, which will now have a pill-shaped cutout. Reports indicate that there will be two cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro's notch, but it will appear as one when in use. The iPhone 14 Pro series will also get the new 48MP camera and other bigger improvements to the overall camera as well. Bigger batteries are likely on the way as well, though Apple typically never talks battery size during the presentation.

Coming to the Apple's Watch Series 8, it is expected to continue with the same design as the Series 7, though it could sport a new body temperature sensor. Exactly how this works it remains to be seen. An Apple Watch SE 2 could also be in the works. The Apple Watch Pro is also expected aimed at athletes, etc. Finally, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to get an upgrade. The AirPods Pro originally launched back in October 2019. Apple will also reveal the dates for when iOS 16, macOS and watchOS 9 will be available for download. Apple has confirmed that the iPadOS is already delayed.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:05:32 pm