Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max expected specifications, features and price

Apple’s iPhone 14 series will be closely watched this time. For one, Apple is ditching the iPhone mini series with its 5.4-inch display and instead introducing another big screen option. The new model will likely called the iPhone 14 Max or Plus. Here, we will take a look at what the latest non-Pro iPhone variants have to offer.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max: Expected specifications

It looks like Apple will sharpen the divide between the Pro and non-Pro variants. While the iPhone 14 will likely continue with the 6.1-inch OLED screen, the Plus variant is expected to come with a large 6.7-inch screen similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But these phones will continue with the basic 60Hz refresh rate, and the ProMotion display will remain limited to the Pro series.

Rumour has it that the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus will be powered by an upgraded version of last year’s A15 bionic chipset, which is the first time that Apple is expected to make such a change. Typically, all four iPhones have the same processor, and this year’s A16 Bionic could be reserved for the Pro.

The non-Pro variants will also retain the rear camera setup from the iPhone 13 series, meaning the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus may have a 12MP primary sensor. Also, Apple plans to keep features like Always-On display and supposed astrophotography mode exclusive to the Pro variants.

Some reports also suggest that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will not have the new pill-shaped notch. While a tipster suggests that Apple will slightly increase the RAM and battery capacity, it is still uncertain if that will be the case. According to the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 might see a price increase and the iPhone 14 Plus may be priced somewhere between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 launched in India at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 13 mini was introduced at Rs 69,900. This time there is going to be no mini, so we will have to wait and see if Apple sticks with the same price for the iPhone 14. The price of the iPhone 14 Max will also be higher, but we will have to wait and see how Apple decides to price it.