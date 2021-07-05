Apple iPhone 13 to support reverse wireless charging, report says

Apple is expected to launch its; iPhone 13 series later this year which is speculated to feature reverse wireless charging according to reports. According to leaker Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 series will pack stronger MagSafe magnets and will have larger wireless charging coils. The addition of larger wireless coils is expected to provide better heat management, and also provide a higher wattage. Currently, MagSafe can be used to charge the iPhone 12 wirelessly at up to 15W.

Apple may be reportedly planning to introduce reverse wireless charging with the iPhone 13 range with the addition of a larger charging coil according to Weinbach.



iPhone is speculated to come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip which is expected to use a 5nm process, a smaller notch, improved battery life, improved cameras, and portrait mode video. Additionally, iPhone 13 is expected to feature an ultra-wide lens with autofocus, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest investor note, which was first reported by 9to5mac. This will mark a change from the current iPhone 12 Pro series, where the ultra-wide camera has fixed-focus, and cannot focus on a specific object.



All new iPhone models are speculated to support 5G and feature improved cameras. However, the design will remain the same as the iPhone 12 lineup. We have also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly ship with a new 120Hz display.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 series is speculated to be announced in the month of September. Four models of the new flagship are expected: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.