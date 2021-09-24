scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 tests whether deals, cameras will spur upgrades

Apple Inc is releasing its iPhone 13 lineup on Friday, testing whether new camera technology and aggressive carrier deals will get shoppers to snap up a modest update of last year’s model.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: September 24, 2021 4:58:01 pm
Apple, Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 sale, iPhone 13 sale date, iPhone 13 deals, Apple iPhone 13 deal offers, iPhone 13 offers, iPhone 13 Pro discount, iPhone 13 Pro Max offersApple iPhone 13 phones are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

After the company began to take orders for the device on September 17, the new products — the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max — are now reaching stores and consumers. This year’s biggest changes include a narrower notch at the top of the screen, camera features like Cinematic mode and up to a few hours of additional battery life. The product also has a somewhat faster processor.

What the iPhone 13 doesn’t have is a dramatic redesign, and that may lead some consumers to put off a purchase until next year. But Apple does have some tailwinds, including a broader transition to 5G networks that may entice shoppers. US carriers also are competing fiercely with discounts and promotions.

After years of dialing back their subsidies, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc. are offering incentives that in some cases could make the iPhone 13 Pro available for free — depending on which device users trade in and what plan they have. That model normally starts at $999.

Read more |Apple iPhone 13 goes on sale from today: A look at all the deals, offers that are available

There are already signs that the discounts may be working. While some Apple retail stores still had new phones in stock that could be purchased Friday, the company’s online store already has a backlog into October for all iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 12, released a year ago, was considered a bigger step-up. It was the first 5G iPhone and came with a new look that had flatter sides. The 13’s changes are more behind-the-scenes. Cinematic mode, for instance, offers a video version of Portrait mode. And a feature called Macro Photography allows for sharper closeup photos.

The new models kick-start a busy holiday season for the Cupertino, California-based technology giant. The company has rolled out a redesigned iPad mini and new entry-level iPad, and it’s planning to announce revamped MacBook Pros and AirPods in the coming months. It also unveiled an Apple Watch Series 7 upgrade that features a larger screen, but the new smartwatch won’t go on sale until later this fall.

