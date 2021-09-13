Apple iPhone 13 Series expected on September 14: Here’s everything we know so far

The new iPhone 13 series launch is a day away and as always there are plenty of leaks around what to expect from Apple’s next smartphone. But as we’ve seen in the past, not all of these claims turn out to be true, because Apple usually has some surprises up its sleeve. This time around, there are also some questions on whether Apple will ditch unlucky number 13 and instead go straight to the iPhone 14 branding.

If you’re eagerly waiting for the next iPhone, here’s a fair idea of what to expect, based on what is being claimed so far. The iPhone 13 series is set to launch during Apple’s September 14 event, which will go live on YouTube at 10:30pm IST. You can watch the event live in the embedded link below.

iPhone 13 Series: What to expect?

Four variants: The iPhone 13 series is expected to come in four variants, just like the iPhone 12 series. There is an iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max expected. The Pro and Pro Max are set to have extra features and more powerful specifications just as we’ve seen in the past.

Screens: The iPhone 13 Mini is expected to sport a 5.4-inch screen, and the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro could come with a larger 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly have the largest display of the lot, at 6.7-inches.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to come with a dynamic 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate with LTPO panels. This will let the screen change its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on what is being displayed, helping with the battery life. The two Pro models may even get an Always-On display feature. However, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 could miss out on both the LTPO panels and Always-On display.

More storage space: It looks like the iPhone 13 Pro series could have a 1TB storage version. This information comes from well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities. According to 9to5Mac, which accessed Kuo’s latest note, Apple is also ditching the 64GB storage option on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Instead, these phones will now start at 128GB along with 256GB and 512GB options. Currently, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have a maximum storage option of 256GB. For the Pro series, Apple is adding an extra 1TB option along with the earlier storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, according to Kuo.

Camera: Not a lot is known about the camera modules that we will see in the iPhone 13 series, although we do expect improvements over the iPhone 12 series cameras. New expected features include Cinematic Video, which will bring portrait mode to video.

Better filters are expected which will now use AI to apply filters across various elements in a picture. A new astrophotography mode, as well as a ProRes video mode, is also expected which will let the phones record in a higher quality.

New chip: The new iPhone 13 series is expected to come with a new A15 Bionic chip, which will offer better general and graphical performance over previous iterations. We expect Apple to spend considerable time on the A15 chipset during its launch presentation as has been the case in the past.

Design: All four iPhone 13 variants are expected to feature smaller notches compared to the iPhone 12 series. While we’re still unlikely to see a punch-hole implementation, the notch this time is, as per leaks, considerably smaller, 33 per cent to be precise.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are reportedly listed in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, White and the Product Red variants. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are listed in Black, Silver, Gold and Bronze colours this year.

Battery life: Leaks have also been pointing towards larger batteries on the entire iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Mini is expected to come with a 2,406mAh battery instead of a 2,227mAh one that was found on its predecessor.

Similarly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could feature a 3,095mAh battery instead of a 2,815mAh one. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to feature a 4,352mAh battery instead of a 3,687mAh unit. Keep in mind that Apple never typically confirmed the battery size on the iPhones, and only gives an implementation of how long the battery will last compared to the previous version.