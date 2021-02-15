iPhone 13: What you need to know about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

Months ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 series’ release, rumours suggest that it will feature an Always-On display, higher refresh rates and few design changes. As per a video posted by EverythingApplePro quoting tipster Max Weinbach, iPhone 13 Pro will come with 120Hz ProMotion display technology which was seen on iPad Pro. Before iPhone 12 series was unveiled last year, a higher refresh rate was among the leaks as well but did not make the final cut.

Apart from the superior display and higher refresh rate, the iPhone 13 Pro models will undergo a minor design tweak. The back of the iPhone 13 Pro models will have a texturised finish which will make the device easier to hold. In the video, the soft matte textured back is compared to the one seen on Google’s Pixel series.

The Always-On display feature which is popular among Android users will make it to the iPhone 13 series as well. However, users may not be able to customise too much.

“Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. The current design basically looks like a toned-down locks screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporally,” the video explains.

There are a few tweaks in the camera department as well. As reported earlier by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an improved ultrawide lens will be used in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. In addition, the Californian tech giant is working on support for Portrait Mode video which will let the users change the depth of field while recording. Another feature in the works is an automatic switch to astrophotography mode when the camera is pointed towards the moon and stars in the night sky. In this mode, the camera will provide longer exposure followed by more internal processing.

Other notable reveals in the video include the use of a stronger array of magnets to improve MagSafe technology, the launch of long-rumored AirTags in March/April, and the absence of support for glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Earlier there were reports that Apple may bring back Touch ID with the iPhone 13 series considering people are wearing masks which makes it harder to unlock the phone using Face ID. Also, tipster Jon Prosser claims that Apple will launch the successor to iPhone 12 mini despite unimpressive sales.