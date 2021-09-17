Apple iPhone 13 series to go on pre-orders in India today: 5 things you should know

The iPhone 13 series’ pre-order window will open in India at 5:30 PM today on the official Apple India website, Apple authorised retailers and on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart. The 2021 iPhones were announced just a few days back.

The newly launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. The mentioned prices are for the base 128GB storage model. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

Retailers like Ingram Micro have a cashback for Rs 6000 for those pre-booking the iPhone 13 and 13 mini with HDFC Debit and credit cards. The cashback is Rs 5000 for the Pro series. Apple also has trade-in for older iPhones and EMI options as well. But before you make your buying decision, here is a list of five things that you should know about the new iPhone 13 series.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 series launched: Everything you need to know

iPhone 13 series to go on pre-orders today: 5 things to keep in mind

Processor: All of the new iPhone 13 series smartphones come with Apple’s new and powerful A15 processor, which offers performance and efficiency improvements over its predecessor.

The A15 Bionic chip in the standard model and the mini version offers a four-core GPU. But, the more expensive iPhone 13 models have the same chip with a five-core GPU. So, the iPhone 13 Pro and its Max version might offer slightly faster GPU performance than the cheaper iPhone 13 variants.

Camera: The cheaper iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have also received some new camera features. They come with support for “Sensor-shift OIS” technology, which Apple first introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It helps offer less shaky shots. Apple also claims that the ultrawide camera will now offer better performance in low light conditions.

There is also a new Cinematic mode, which Apple says uses rack focus to seamlessly shift the focus from one subject to another when capturing video. It can hold focus on one subject and blur the background, and can even automatically change the focus when a new subject enters the scene. One will also be able to adjust the blur and focus after recording a video.

Also Read | From pricing to ProMotion, answering all your questions on the new Apple iPhone 13 series

One will also see a Smart HDR 4 feature, which Apple says can help optimize the contrast, lighting, and even skin tones users in a scene. We have detailed all the camera features and specifications of the new iPhones in a seperate article, which you can check here.

Battery life: Apple has improved battery life across the iPhone 13 lineup. The company claims that the mini version will offer up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini, whereas the ‌iPhone 13‌ will deliver up to 2.5 hours more battery life than its predecessor.

Apple says the ‌most affordable version in the iPhone 13 series can last up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 55 hours of audio playback. The ‌standard model is said to deliver up to 19 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

All the iPhone 13 devices come with support for fast charging. The new iPhones can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 20W power adapter, as per Apple.

Display: The standard and the mini version only offer 60HzSuper Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch panel, but it’s an LTPO Apple ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR panel that can dynamically shift between 10Hz and 120Hz refresh rate based on the content on the screen. This will offer users a smoother scrolling experience, and also preserve some battery life. The Max version has the same display, but has a larger 6.7-inch screen.

Water-resistant rating: All the new iPhone 13 models come with IP68 rating, which means that the smartphones can be underwater (up to 6 meters) for up to 30 minutes.