Apple iPhone 13 series: Full list of India prices, pre-order date, cashback offers and other details

Apple’s iPhone 13 series will be open for pre-orders from tomorrow, September 17. This is also the first time that the iPhone 13 series is up for pre-orders in India in the first wave itself. Let’s take a look at the iPhone 13 prices in India, what are the offers available for those who choose to pre-order. We’re also looking at India prices for older iPhones.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Full list of India prices for all options

Apple iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900 going up to Rs 1,29,900 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini’s 128GB version will cost Rs 69,900, while the 256GB costs Rs 79,900. The 512GB version costs Rs 99,900.

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for 128GB storage, Rs 89,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB option.

The iPhone 13 Pro series continues with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB option, while the prices for the other storage versions are: Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB) and Rs 1,69,900 (1TB).

The Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB storage, Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB. The most expensive iPhone is the 1TB version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,79,900.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Sale date, offers, where to buy

Apple’s iPhone 13 series will be open for pre-order from September 17, 2021, at 5.30 pm. The retail sales and delivery will begin from September 24, 2021, at 8 am.

According to Apple retailer Ingram Micro, customers who pre-book will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered. This is being done to maintain social distancing norms in light of COVID-19 protocols. Apple’s iPhone series is also up for pre-orders on both Flipkart and Amazon India.

Of course, the Apple India website has the devices listed for pre-orders. It is also offering a trade-in for older devices. For an iPhone 12, the website showed a credit of Rs 31,000 plus, which gets deducted from the final price.

Apple distributor Ingram Micro has tied up with HDFC Bank and as some offers listed on its ‘indiaistore’ website. Users with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards can get Rs 6,000 cashback for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini. The cashback is valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions at select stores.

The iPhone 13 Pro series gets a cashback of Rs 5,000 for HDFC cards. Ingram Micro also has no cost EMI up to 24 months with an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for those trading their older devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the advanced camera system on the new iPhone 13 Pro during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021. Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS. Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the advanced camera system on the new iPhone 13 Pro during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021. Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS.

Apple iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, SE: Price in India

As always, the arrival of new iPhones means a price cut for the older variants. The Apple iPhone 12 now starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB option, while the 128GB and 256GB will cost Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900. The iPhone 11 is now starting at Rs 49,900 for the 64GB version, while the 128GB version will cost Rs 54,900. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini on its website. The iPhone SE 2020 is also still listed at a price of Rs 39,900 for the 64GB option while the 128GB option costs Rs 44,900.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12’s price is still on the higher side at Rs 63,999 for the base variant. The 12GB version is listed at Rs 68,999, which is again higher than the new MRP that Apple has decided. We would suggest if you are planning to get an older iPhone then it would be best to wait till the sales start ahead of the festive season. The older iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are listed on Flipkart, but with some 5 percent discount on the prices, and both are still at Rs 1 lakh plus.

On Amazon, the iPhone 12 Pro has a slightly higher discount and the price is shown as Rs 1,06,900. The older iPhone 12’s 128GB version is listed at Rs 78,950, while the iPhone 11 starts at Rs 51,999. So yes, the prices are higher than what Apple’s official store is showing.

If your plan is to pick up an older iPhone, the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 are your best bet. But wait for the festive sales to see if more offers are added.