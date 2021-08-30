Apple’s iPhone 13 will support satellite connectivity, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 next month, but there’s one particular feature that has made us exciting. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 13 may come with a feature which will allow you to place satellite calls using the smartphone. If this is true, users will be able to make calls and send messages in areas lacking connectivity.

Traditionally, satellite phones allow you to place calls by radio through orbiting satellites instead of terrestrial cell sites, as cellphones do.

One of the main advantages of using a satellite phone is its ability to place calls in most geographic locations on the Earth’s surface as the device is not limited to areas covered by cell towers.

The analyst believes that the iPhone 13 will pack a customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip which will allow it to connect directly to low earth orbit (or LEO) satellites.

Apple is expected to unveil four models, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and will likely feature a design similar to the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 mini version could pack a compact 5.4-inch display. The standard and the Pro models could sport a 6.1-inch screen.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is tipped to feature a large 6.7-inch screen. As far as the battery is concerned the iPhone 13 mini would offer a 2,406mAh battery, the iPhone 13 and its Pro version could pack a 3,095mAh unit. The more expensive version, iPhone 13 Pro Max, might have a 4,352mAh battery.

As per Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Apple may launch the iPhone next month on September 14. The claim is also supported by e-commerce listing spotted on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo.

The listing suggests that the iPhone 13 could go up for pre-orders on September 17, which goes nicely together with the rumoured September 14 launch date as phones often go on pre-order in a couple of days post the launch event.