Apple iPhone 13 roundup: New chip, bigger battery, smaller notch and more

The Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to release in September this year. In the latest leak, model numbers for the upcoming iPhones have been spotted via the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The model numbers listed are A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645, according to French website Consomac, which first spotted these. The listing also suggests that all these phones are running on iOS 14. Since the model numbers are just numbers, they don’t indicate what iPhone 13 model they represent. Here’s a look at what we know so far about the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 Series: What we know so far

Internal specs

Apple is expected to refresh its entire iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 mini. The new phones are expected to sport a new 5nm A15 chip along with a smaller, redesigned notch.

A Digitimes report claims Apple has managed to reduce the dimensions of the Face ID chip by 40 per cent. This indicates that the Face ID system would be smaller than the one used in the existing iPhone 12 lineup, hence allowing for a smaller notch. So far, Apple has stuck with the big notch, and unless it can pack all the sensors for Face ID into a smaller space, the notch size is unlikely to change.

Display

The Pro models in the iPhone 13 series could also come with 120Hz LTPO OLED panels, which will be able to intelligently switch from lower to higher refresh rates when the content supports it, to save battery. The regular models are expected to stick to 60Hz panels.

Samsung and LG have reportedly begun mass-producing OLED panels for the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series. Samsung will be producing LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models while the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini’s OLED displays are likely to be supplied by LG and BOE.

Also Read | iPhone 13 to AirPods 3: Every new Apple device expected in 2021

Cameras

The iPhone 13-series phones are also expected to sport new ultra-wide-angle camera sensors in the rear setups. The new lenses could be f/1.8 optics and the Pro models are also rumoured to sensor-shift stabilisation.

The sensor-shift stabilisation is an OIS (optical image stabilisation) implementation that stabilises the camera’s sensor, instead of the lens. This offers better stabilisation and hence, overall better pictures. Apple implemented the feature on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, this time around, the entire new series is expected to come with the technology.

Larger batteries

Leaks are also pointing towards larger batteries on the entire iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest phone of the lot, will now feature a 2,406mAh battery instead of a 2,227mAh one that was found on its predecessor.

Similarly the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 3,095mAh battery instead of a 2,815mAh one. The largest iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4,352mAh battery instead of a 3,687mAh unit. Keep in mind that Apple doesn’t officially reveal the battery size at launch.