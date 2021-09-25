Apple iPhone 13 Pro’s display limit third-party app animations to 60Hz: Report

The new iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max smartphones come with support for Apple’s ProMotion display technology, which allows a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the feature has been on the iPad Pro since 2017, this is the first time Apple is offering it on the iPhones.

The new 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are capable of adapting refresh rates ranging from 10Hz all the way to 120Hz for a smoother viewing experience.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the ProMotion technology allows the full 120Hz for scrolling and full-screen transitions, but animations remain limited to 60Hz.

What this means is when users scroll through their Twitter or Facebook timeline, they will be able to experience the 120Hz screen refresh rate. But, the animations will reportedly be limited to 60Hz. App developer Christian Selig reported on Twitter that Apple has added a 60Hz limitation to preserve battery life on the iPhone Pro models.

In contrast, iPad Pro models that support ProMotion technology have no limitations and all animations run at 120Hz. It is being said that Apple’s first-party apps are running fine with support for 120Hz refresh rate and the issue is only with third-party apps.

Apple acknowledged this and confirmed to 9to5Mac that app developers will need to enable their apps to support higher framerates for apps that use custom rendering such as games.

The developers will be required to add a new Info.plist key to opt-in and the documentation for this will also be made available to them. Additionally, the Cupertino giant will also release a new update in the near future, which the cited source says will fix a bug that isn’t allowing Core Animation to drive the refresh rates higher than 60Hz.