Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gets discount, exchange bonus on India iStore: Check details

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the top-end variant of the most recent iPhone 13-series can now be purchased with a major discount from India iStore. Here are all the details you need to know.

The authorised reseller is offering a discount of Rs 3000 in the form of cashback and another Rs 18000 on exchange when you trade in an old device. Once you have traded in your old phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be purchased at Rs 1,08,900.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review: Promising a lot for the Pros

The Rs 3000 cashback is available for HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Meanwhile those trading in an old phone will get an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 in addition to the exchange value.

Here’s how much you can get the iPhone 13 Pro max for. (Image Source: India iStore) Here’s how much you can get the iPhone 13 Pro max for. (Image Source: India iStore)

However, the exchange must be done only through the authorised exchange partners Cashify and Servify. While the exchange bonus offer can be clubbed with card cashbacks, it is only valid for devices valued at Rs 5000 or above. The offer is also applicable only for a limited period till stocks last.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and features support for 120Hz refresh rate with an LTPO panel that can dynamically change refresh rate based on the content.

The phone is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip along with a triple camera setup on the back. Features for the same include Night Mode on all cameras, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, and Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting.The phone is available in green, graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue colours.