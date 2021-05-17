Apple iPhone 13 may feature a redesigned notch, thanks to smaller FaceID chip

The next-generation iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, could feature a redesigned notch. A Digitimes report claims Apple has managed to reduce the dimensions of the VCSEL chip by 40 per cent. This indicates that the Face ID system would be smaller than the one used in the existing iPhone 12 lineup.

The report says Apple has moved the speaker from the notch to the edge of the bezel. That design choice allowed Apple to reduce the size of the notch when combined with separate FaceID components. A smaller notch is a welcome move as the iPhone 13 will finally get rid of the chunky notch.

Apple first introduced the notch with the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. The notch — the prominent black area at the top of the display houses the front-facing camera and sensors. The notch has been a prominent part of the modern-day iPhone. Although Apple was initially criticised for this move, the notch on the display didn’t really bother people.

But rumours of a smaller notch have been strong for a while now. Top Apple analyst TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the iPhone 13 to sport a smaller notch. Japanese site Macotakara also believes the iPhone 13’s notch will be reduced half in size as compared to the iPhone 12.

Kuo said earlier this year that he believes Apple will launch four models of its next flagship smartphone: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — similar to that of the iPhone 12 lineup. Contrary to reports, Apple is likely to bring the iPhone 13 mini to the market. It’s being said that the current-gen iPhone 12 mini hasn’t been well received by consumers owing to its form factor.

All new iPhone models will support 5G and feature improved cameras. However, the design will remain the same as the iPhone 12 lineup. We have also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly ship with a new 120Hz display. Apple typically announces its new iPhones in September.