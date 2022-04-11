Apple iPhone 13 local assembly begins in India

Apple has started assembling its iPhone 13 in India at the Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu. The move could help Apple save on import duties and keep control over supplies. The Foxconn plant also manufactures the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 in India.

The move comes after the government introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that promotes the manufacturing and assembling of smartphones in the country. Moreover, the move also further helps US-based Apple to rely less on China for making its smartphones.

It remains unclear when the locally assembled iPhones will hit the market in India. However, this shouldn’t take much longer now that the process has already begun.

“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple has in the past announced it has “more than doubled the number of suppliers committed to using 100 percent clean energy over the last year.” Eleven Apple supplier sites in India have now committed to 100 per cent renewable energy.

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB base version and Rs 89,900 for the 256GB version. While the move to manufacture units locally will help Apple to reportedly save up to 20 per cent on import duties, it remains unclear if this will bring down the price of iPhone 13 variants in India for the customers.

Apple also has a global pricing strategy that is unlikely to be affected by local manufacturing in a country. We will simply have to wait and see if the prices are actually affected.