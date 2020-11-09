Apple iPhone 13 to retain four models, Pro versions to get camera upgrade: Kuo

Apple iPhone 12 Pro camera is seen here. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple’s next generation of iPhones, dubbed the iPhone 13 for now, will sport major improvements on the camera front. This information comes from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, who posted a new research note, which was reported by MacRumors.

According to the report, Kuo has said that the iPhone 13 will see improvements on the camera front with regard to the Ultra Wide camera on the high-end versions. Apple is expected to continue with four models of the iPhone as well in 2021 just like with the iPhone 12 series. The screen sizes are expected to remain the same; the 5.4-inch mini version along with two 6.1-inch options and the biggest will be the 6.7-inch version.

With the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max version, the ultra-wide camera will get upgraded to f/1.8 aperture, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, notes Kuo. The existing version comes with f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 12 series and 5P element lens and fixed focus for the Ultra-wide lens. The improved ultra-wide lens is expected to continue with the iPhone 2022 series as well, according to the analyst.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: The iPhone in the middle

He also expects that Largan will be the major supplier of voice coil motors (VCM) for the improved Ultra Wide cameras. Currently it provides around 50 percent of the orders for the iPhone 12 series.

Kuo has also said that Apple will to get back on the regular September timeframe for the launch. The series is also expected to help shipments rise on yearly basis. Given the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Apple delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series to October.

This year Apple launched the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 have gone on sale in India and other markets already, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini are up for pre-orders and will be available for sale from November 13. The iPhone 12 mini is the most budget friendly one available in the list starting at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB version. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive at Rs 1,29,900.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.