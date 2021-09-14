Apple iPhone 13 India release date, price, online partners: What we know so far

Apple is all set to host its iPhone 13 launch event today, which will kick off tonight. Users in India will be able to watch the Apple event at 10:30 PM. At the event, the company is expected to announce several products, but the iPhone 13 will likely be the star of the show. Apple could launch iPhone four models, including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 13 release date

At the moment, there is no confirmation on when the iPhone 13 series will be released in India. If we go by last year’s release, the iPhone 13 series could be made available by the end of this month. The iPhone 12 series was launched on October 14 and the devices went on sale on October 30.

Apple could also delay the India release of the iPhone 13 series. Due to chip shortage, the company might first release the 2021 iPhones in select markets, as per reports. The manufacturing and supply challenges because of the pandemic have reportedly caused chip shortages, which is the reason why brands like Reliance Jio are also delaying the launch of their new phone.

Also Read | Apple’s iPhone 12 series gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13 launch event

Apple iPhone 13: Expected price in India

A known tipster Max Weinbach just recently suggested that the iPhone 13 lineup will not see a price hike. This suggests that the new iPhones could be available in the same price range as the iPhone 12 series. But in India, we typically see the prices rise for all new iPhones. To recall, the iPhone 12 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro was made available for Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was introduced with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900.

Leaks claim that Apple will likely offer the iPhone 13 at a price that will be acceptable to a majority of people out there who are interested in buying the new iPhones. However, several reports are also claiming that the new iPhones could be available at a much higher price as the cost of chipsets has risen due to the shortage of raw material and manpower because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Apple Event iPhone 13 LIVE UPDATES: How to watch the September 2021 event tonight

A few weeks back, a report from Wall Street Journal asserted that TSMC, which is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to increase prices for its most advanced chips “by roughly 10%” and Apple uses TSMC for the chipsets in its phones. So, if the Cupertino giant decides to pass the price hikes to its customers, then the 2021 iPhones could be more expensive than ever. It will be interesting to see how Apple will price its latest products.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Online availability

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon as both the e-commerce sites have published a dedicated Apple event page on their platforms. The page also includes a “Notify Me” button for the Apple event. All this confirms that the latest iPhone 13 series and other Apple devices will be on sale via these online platforms. The devices will likely be available through select Apple authorised offline stores too.