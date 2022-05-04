Apple iPhone 13 at effective price of Rs 35,513 on Maple: Here’s how it works

The iPhone 13 (128GB variant) can be bought for as little as Rs 35,513, but as always this price is inclusive of cashback schemes, discounts, etc. The offer is only valid at the Maple store, which is an authorised Apple reseller. The smartphone can be bought at this particular price after applying a series of discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers available on Maple Store. The reseller is offering discounts on all iPhone 13 models.

The phone currently has a listed price of Rs 79,990. According to a banner on Maple store’s website, the 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discount of Rs 10,387. This brings the price to Rs 69,603.

On top of that, customers can avail of a cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards, a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a buyback value of Rs 24,000. Add all of these, and the iPhone 13 (128 GB) can be bought at an effective price of Rs 35,513

Customers must note that the exchange bonus is available only in stores and is only applicable on iPhone 11 models in good condition. So keep in mind that the Rs 24,000 exchange price will only be valid if your iPhone is not damaged or broken. Still even, if one were to reduce the exchange amount as say Rs 10,000 for another phone, it will bring down the price of the iPhone 13. For instance, along with the store discount of Rs 10,387 and Rs 5000 cashback and Rs 10,000 for an older iPhone, you can still get a discount of nearly Rs 25,000 when purchasing the new device.

According to the reseller, all models of the iPhone 13 are available with discounts and cashback, depending on which iPhone model is being purchased.

Amazon recently announced that its Summer Sale 2022 is set to begin on May 4, during which, the iPhone 13 is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 66,900. The Apple 1Phone 13 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with Ceramic Shield Protection. It comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera array. It features a dual 12 MP camera setup at the back along with a 12 megapixel camera on the front.