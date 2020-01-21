Apple iPhone 12 will be thinner, bigger than the iPhone 11

Both the devices with the triple-camera setups will come with a 3D time-of-flight sensor. The camera housing design of the iPhone 12 series will be the same as the iPhone 11 series. (Representational image) Both the devices with the triple-camera setups will come with a 3D time-of-flight sensor. The camera housing design of the iPhone 12 series will be the same as the iPhone 11 series. (Representational image)

Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone 12 lineup in September. There is a lot of time in that, however, that has not stopped leaks from pouring in. A new report by Macotakara states that the upcoming iPhone 12 series will be made available in three screen sizes – 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches.

The 5.4-inch model will come with a dual-camera setup. The 6.1-inch variant will be available in two options: one with a dual-camera setup and the other with a triple-camera setup. The 6.7-inch variant will come in a single triple camera setup variant.

According to the report, the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a size between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, the 6.1-inch model will have a size between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, whereas, the 6.7-inch variant will be larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Both the devices with the triple-camera setups will come with a 3D time-of-flight sensor. The camera housing design of the iPhone 12 series will be the same as the iPhone 11 series.

Apple iPhone 12 could be as powerful as the 15-inch MacBook Pro

It is also being said that the 6.7-inch variant will be slimmer than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a total thickness of 7.4mm. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a thickness of 8.1mm.

Separately, Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, whatever it decides on calling the device, in March. It is being said that the device will look similar to the iPhone 8 and will come with a Touch ID sensor embedded into the home button, which is currently present in none of the latest iPhones.

