Apple iPhone 12 was the world’s best selling smartphone in January 2021: Counterpoint

Apple garnered 6 spots in the global top 10 best-selling smartphones list for January 2021, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Pulse report. The list is led by Apple iPhone 12, followed by the iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The three iPhone 12 models amounted to 71 percent of Apple’s total sales for January. The iPhone 12 series sales were boosted as a result of high demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base, along with strong carrier promotions.

Apple launched its new iPhone 12 series a bit later than Apple’s regular iPhone launch schedule, which might have resulted in strong demand for these models in January. Around one-third of Apple’s sales for the iPhone 12 series came from the US, as per the report. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone in the US, as consumers preferred to buy the high-end version of the phone. Older models like iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 also did well.

The iPhone 12 mini managed to procure a spot in the top 10 list, trailing the other iPhone 12 series models as well as the iPhone 11. Though the iPhone 12 mini, which packs specifications similar to the iPhone 12 at a lower price point, failed to attract a lot of customers as it features a compact display and lower battery capacity.

The budget phones like Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 are on the fifth and sixth in the list, respectively. The two devices together amounted to a 25 percent share of Xiaomi’s total smartphone sales for the month. Xiaomi is also gradually expanding its share in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Samsung’s Galaxy A21s retained its position in the top 10 list while the Samsung Galaxy A31s was a part of the list for the first time and it was placed at the ninth spot.

“With the 5G network rollouts picking pace, OEMs are launching more 5G devices across various price segments,” Counterpoint Research Associate Monika Sharma said. “5G is slowly becoming a standard offering and as prices continue to come down, we will see more mid-tier 5G capable smartphones in the bestseller list in the coming months,” she added.