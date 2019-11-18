Apple iPhone 12 to lead 5G smartphone market in 2020: Strategy Analytics

Apple could lead the 5G smartphone race, leaving Samsung and Huawei behind in 2020. That’s according to research firm Strategy Analytics. While both Samsung and Huawei will continue to dominate the market for 5G smartphones throughout most of the third quarter, but towards the end of next year, Apple will emerge as the winner. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in late 2020, all supporting the fifth generation 5G networks.

At the moment, Apple is one of the few smartphone players that have yet to launch a 6G smartphone in the market. Samsung and LG already offer 5G smartphones in the US, even though 5G connectivity is limited in a few cities. The situation is more or less the same in Europe, South Korea and China, where 5G is being rolled out at a slower pace than expected. And India is yet to get 5G connectivity, though it is largely believed the rollout may happen sometime in 2020.

“It may seem counterintuitive that Apple, which currently has no 5G phones in its portfolio will be able to pass current 5G market leaders Samsung and Huawei,” Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, wrote in a press release.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that Apple will introduce 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. Rumours suggest that all 2020 iPhones will feature OLED displays. There has also been some speculation of a quad-camera setup on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a ToF sensor in addition to wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Some reports even claim that Apple will retain a small notch for Face ID and selfie camera.

All three next-generation iPhones will be powered by Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem and run on Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. Earlier this year, Apple ended its long legal battle with Qualcomm, paving way for a 5G iPhone. Apple also bought Intel’s smartphone modem business, which includes several patents and 2,000 employees for $1 billion. The iPhone with the Apple-made modem is said to arrive in 2021.