Apple iPhone 12 to have four 5G variants 2020, iPhone SE 2 Plus in 2021

iPhone 12 is expected to come in four models and 5G support. iPhone 12 is expected to come in four models and 5G support.

In 2020, 5G is going to be the buzz word in the smartphone world. Some Android phone companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung have already introduced their 5G phones in 2019, though Apple did not take the same route with iPhone 11 series. But it is expected to do that in the coming year. In fact, in 2020 Apple could introduce four 5G iPhones in total, reveals reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.

A report by Apple Insider, quotes TF Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that 5G will be the “most critical technology upgrade for new iPhone models.” He is predicting that all the iPhones will come with the Qualcomm X55 modem.

He has said that in some markets like in US, Canada, Japan, Korea, UK, etc, Apple could support both the Sub-6G + mmWave for the 5G bands, while it could disable the 5G function in markets where there is no penetration of the technology. India is yet to get 5G and we will have to see how this plays out when the iPhones launch here in 2020.

Apple’s foray into 5G is given in 2020. One reason Apple did not introduce a 5G-ready iPhone in 2019 was the ongoing legal battle with Qualcomm, which was only resolved this year. Apple was depending on Intel, whose 5G modems were delayed. Qualcomm is the leader right now in the 5G modem markets and with Apple finally solving the dispute, the iPhone lineup will shift towards Qualcomm’s modems.

It also looks like the four models will have OLED screens. In a separate research note, seen by 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting a 5.4-inch OLED screen iPhone, which could replace the existing 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and a 6.1-inch iPhone with OLED screen as well.

Both would have dual-rear cameras, according to the analyst. The iPhone 12 will also have another 6.1-inch variant (more expensive) and a bigger 6.7-inch variant, both of which will have triple cameras, but also a new 3D Time of Flight sensor at the back.

Kuo’s is not the first report to talk about Apple introducing improved 3D camera systems on the upcoming iPhone. Bloomberg had reported back in January of this year that Apple could introduce a new 3D rear facing camera with a longer range, which would be capable of scanning the environment to create 3D constructions of the real world, and would work from up to 15 feet from the device.

In addition to iPhone 12, Apple is also said to be working on an affordable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone SE 2. Previously Kuo said that iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch LCD display will launch in the first half of 2020.

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 is said to sport iPhone 8 like design. So overall, based on Kuo’s predictions we are looking at a total of five iPhones in the year. This would be the iPhone SE 2 in the first half, likely by March, and the four iPhone models at the company’s September event.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Plus in 2021

In addition to iPhone 2020 details Kuo also revealed information about iPhones that could launch in 2021. He predicts that Apple could launch a plus version of the iPhone SE 2 called the iPhone SE 2 Plus in the first half of 2021. The iPhone SE 2 Plus is expected to either sport a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch full-screen design. Kuo says that the iPhone SE 2 Plus may comes with a tiny notch and Touch ID that could be integrated into the power button on the side similar to the Galaxy S10 series. Kuo also reveals details about the successor of the iPhone 12 may offer wireless experience and get rid of the Lightning port entirely.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd