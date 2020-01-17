Apple iPhone 12 to feature ‘refreshed’ Face ID system

Apple touts its TrueDepth camera system as one of the most secure facial authentication systems ever in a smartphone. (Image: Bloomberg) Apple touts its TrueDepth camera system as one of the most secure facial authentication systems ever in a smartphone. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 12 could feature a “refreshed” TrueDepth front camera system that was first introduced on the iPhone X three years ago, as per a MacRumors report, which quoted Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, and Baylie Harri. The report added that more details of the improved Face ID are unclear at this point.

Apple touts its TrueDepth camera system as one of the most secure facial authentication systems ever in a smartphone. The system essentially captures 3-D as well as 2-D image of the user’s face using infrared light to build a unique facial map, which works along with the flood illuminator to identity a face even in the dark. Face ID was improved on the iPhone 11 series to become faster and include a wider field of view. It remains to be seen what changes Apple has planned for the TrueDepth camera system on iPhone 12.

Further, the analysts have also predicted a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor as one of the lenses on the rear camera system of the iPhone 12 Pro models. The iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to come in 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch OLED screen sizes and both could come with triple cameras at the back.

Notably, this is not the first time, analysts have talked about 3D camera systems on the upcoming iPhone as the same was confirmed by TF Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo as well. Bloomberg also reported last year that the 3D rear-facing camera on new iPhones could have a longer range, adding that the sensors would be capable of scanning the environment to create 3D constructions of the real world, and would work from up to 15 feet from the device.

Apart from the two iPhone 12 Pro models, there will be another 6.1-inch OLED iPhone 12 variant, though it will have dual rear camera setup. A fourth iPhone 12 variant with a smaller 5.4-inch OLED display will also come with two back cameras. Both the models will have 4GB RAM, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will ship with 6GB RAM, up from 4GB on the existing iPhone 11 Pro series.

All Apple iPhone 12 OLED models are said to come with 5G support. In addition, Apple is also said to be working on two LCD display iPhones, one of which will could be an affordable iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, which will succeed iPhone SE. The smartphone is said to launch in the first half of 2020. There are also rumours of a sixth iPhone model, which some are calling the iPhone SE 2 Plus, featuring a 5.4-inch screen and Face ID that could come by the end of last year or early 2021.

