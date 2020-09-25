iPhone 12 launch expected in few weeks, this could be the date

If the reports are correct, this will be the second fall event held by Apple in 2020. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/Twitter)

Apple will reportedly launch its iPhone 12 series on October 13 according to Jon Prosser, Apple Insider and MacRumours. Jon Prosser claims that the launch event will take place on October 13, with pre-orders will begin on October 16 and the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini will arrive in store on October 23. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will launch in November.

The Pro models have likely been delayed due to a complex structure and build. Many reports also suggest that the cause of the delay is the delay in the start of manufacturing due to the COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year.

We recently also got to see a leaked internal video presentation, hosted by Marc Allera, the CEO of British Telecom’s consumer brands BT and EE, in which it is said that, “We are just days away from Apple’s next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G.” Allera in the video also confirms that Apple will be holding the iPhone 12 launch event on October 13.

To recall, Apple has shipped its iPhone lineup in two intervals earlier. It shipped the iPhone X a month later than the iPhone 8 in 2017. It did the same with the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.

If the reports are correct, this will be the second fall event held by Apple in 2020. It recently held its “Time Flies” event, where it launched the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, iPad 8th gen and the Apple One subscription. After the iPhone event, Apple is expected to host another event, to unveil the first Macs with Apple Silicon.

According to a recent report by the Fast Company, the 6.7-inch iPhone will support the fastest mmWave 5G, whereas, rest of the smaller models will support Sub-6 type 5G, which offers lower speeds, but a wider range. The mmWave 5G variant of the iPhone will only be made available in the United States, South Korea and Japan.

