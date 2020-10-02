Apple iPhone 12 series prices revealed, could start at $649: Report

The Apple iPhone 12 models are said to be coming with a new design. (Image: EverythingApplePro)

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 12 series on October 13 according to various reports. The lineup will include four iPhones this year: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. A lot of key specifications have already been leaked about the phones. Now a new leak by leakster Apple RUMORs reveals the prices of the upcoming phones.

According to the report, the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display will be priced at $649 (approximately Rs 47,000) for the 64GB storage variant, $699 (approximately Rs 51,000) for the 128GB variant and at $799 (approximately Rs 58,500) for the 256GB storage variant.

The iPhone 12 6.1-inch display variant will be priced at $749 (approximately Rs 55,000) for the 64GB storage variant, $799 (approximately Rs 58,500) for the 128GB variant and at $899 (approximately Rs 66,000) for the 256GB storage variant.

Coming to the Pro variants Apple RUMORs claims that the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 (approximately Rs 73,000) for 128GB of storage, at $1,099 (approximately Rs 80,500) for 256GB internal storage and the 512GB variant will be priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 95,000).

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 80,500) for the 128GB storage variant, at $1,199 (approximately Rs 88,000) for the 256GB variant and at $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,02,500) for the 512GB storage option.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅ – 12 mini (5.4”) :

64GB $649

128GB $699

256GB $799 – 12 (6.1”) :

64GB $749

128GB $799

256GB $899 – 12 Pro (6.1”) :

128GB $999

256GB $1099

512GB $1299 – 12 Pro Max (6.7”) :

128GB $1099

256GB $1199

512GB $1399 — Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) October 1, 2020

Note, Another leakster, iAppleTimes in a reply tweet agreed with the prices of the Pro variants, however, he stated that the prices of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are wrong. He stated that they are going to be $50 (approximately Rs 3,500) more expensive than the stated prices.

Apple has not revealed the prices or any other details of the upcoming phones as of now, so we recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt and wait a bit more for Apple to officially reveal the prices on October 13.

