Here’s how to pre-order Apple’s iPhone 12 series in India

The new iPhone 12 series features a new flat design similar to the iPhone 4 series. (Image: Apple)

Apple has revealed the pre-order details for its recently launched iPhone 12 series in India via its Apple Store website. The website states that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be made available for pre-ordering starting October 26. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be made available for pre-ordering in India from November 6.

Interested customers can head over to the Apple India Store website and to Apple authorised retailers to pre-book the devices they want from the above mentioned days. There is no mention as to when these devices will be made available online via e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, both of which are authorised resellers for the company.

To recall, Apple launched its 5G enabled iPhone 12 series, which includes the iPhone 12 starting at Rs 79,900, iPhone 12 Mini starting at Rs 69,900, iPhone 12 Pro starting at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at Rs 1,29,900. It has already announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be made available on sale starting October 30. Availability details of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are yet to be revealed.

The new iPhone 12 series features a new flat design similar to the iPhone 4 series. The iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display. All of these are powered by the company’s new A14 Bionic chipset, which it claims is the fastest mobile chip currently available in the market. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini feature a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the back. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sport a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple camera setup on the back along with a LiDAR depth sensor.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd