Apple iPhone 12 series FAQ: Your top questions, answered

The iPhone 12 features 5G cellular technology across all new models.

At its October product launch event held at its Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple showed off four new iPhones in an hour-long live-stream, pre-recorded event. The iPhone 12, which can now be purchased in four models and three different screen sizes, comes with flat edges, 5G, powerful A14 Bionic chipset and improved cameras.

With the iPhone 12 is offered in four flavours, there are naturally a ton of questions about it. We tried to answer all your questions about the iPhone 12 series in this handy guide.

The iPhone 12 comes in four models. Is it true?

Yes, the iPhone 12 is available in four models- iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Max. This is the first time Apple is offering its flagship iPhones in four different models, with size ranging in from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches.

What will the iPhone 12 series cost?

The iPhone 12 Mini is the most affordable iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup, with the starting price of Rs 69,900. But the iPhone 12, which is the direct successor to the iPhone 11, got a price increase to Rs 79,900. All four models cost differently, with starting prices ranging from Rs 69,900 to Rs 129,900.

Here’s the full iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 12 Mini – Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 – Rs 79,900

iPhone 12 Pro – Rs 119,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Rs 129,900

I heard the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch display

The new iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen, and Apple claims this phone is the ‘smallest and lightest 5G phone in the world.’ It’s for the first time Apple has used the “mini” moniker on its iPhone lineup.

What features does the iPhone 12 Mini have?

The iPhone 12 Mini is a pretty standard iPhone – except it is a compact size smartphone with a 5.4-inch display. Not many people want to carry a jumbo-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max, so the iPhone 12 Mini should fit well in small hands. But the iPhone 12 Mini is exactly the same phone as the iPhone 12 in terms of features. It has an OLED display, uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, comes with a 12MP f/1.6 main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and offers the same flat aluminium edges as the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup.

What’s new with the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 11 – but now the LCD screen has been replaced with OLED display. There’s still a notch at the top that houses Apple’s Face ID and there are two cameras housed in a square-shaped module. Like other members in the iPhone 12 family, the standard iPhone 12 model has the all-new cover finish on the front glass what Apple describes as a “ceramic shield” for better durability when accidentally dropped. And, of course, the iPhone 12 is also 5G-enabled. If you already own the iPhone 11, there is no big reason to upgrade to the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 12 Mini (right) iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 12 Mini (right)

And the iPhone 12 Pro Max is better than the iPhone 12 Pro. Which one to buy?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro fall in the ultra-premium smartphone category. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs 129,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 119,900 for the base model. Both phones have stainless steel designs, 5G support, new design and LiDAR scanner – which scans a room and convert it into an accurate 3D model.

But the iPhone 12 Pro Max has 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and packs in nearly 3.5 million pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro, in comparison, has a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Pro models include a telephoto lens in addition to wide and ultrawide lenses and bigger camera sensors, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, both phones allow users to record videos using HDR; plus, they also support recording Dolby Vision videos.

If you have deep pockets and a passion for photography, the iPhone 12 Pro range is for you. Apple is clearly pitching the Pro models towards serious photographers.

Are they going to run iOS 14?

Yes, all four iPhone 12 models ships with iOS 14.

Is the iPhone 12 water and dust resistant?

Yes, all four iPhone 12 models are rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

Does the iPhone 12 come with a 3.5mm headphone jack?

No.

Does the iPhone 12 come with charger and headphones?

Apple has removed earphones and a charging adapter from the iPhone 12 box. Apple says it is removing those accessories to reduce carbon emissions, cut back on the mining and to lessen iPhone packaging.

What colour options are available on the new iPhone 12 models?

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased in five colours: black, blue, green, red, and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

Does the iPhone 12 have 5G?

Yes, all four iPhone 12 models have 5G. In India, all four iPhones use include Sub6 compatibility.

MagSafe uses magnets to snap iPhones into place on battery-recharging mats. MagSafe uses magnets to snap iPhones into place on battery-recharging mats.

But there’s no new USB-C, right?

The new iPhones 12 models still use Lightning, instead of USB-C.

What storage capacities is the iPhone 12 available in?

You can configure it with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage, if you opt for either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini. For the Pro range, storage capacity will range from 128GB to 512GB.

Does the iPhone 12 support spatial audio?

All iPhone 12 models will support spatial audio for an immersive audio experience.

Do all iPhone 12 models make use of MagSafe?

Yes, all four iPhone models will support MagSafe, which basically allows users to snap on accessories on the back of the phones using magnets.

When will the new iPhones be available?

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India beginning Friday, October 30. As far as the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are concerned, we are still waiting for an official release date for the Indian market.

