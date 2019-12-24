Apple iPhone 12 sales will skyrocket in 2020, thanks to 5G support

While 5G-enabled iPhones will help spur an upgrade supercycle, a lot also depends on the availability of 5G connectivity. While 5G-enabled iPhones will help spur an upgrade supercycle, a lot also depends on the availability of 5G connectivity.

5G could improve sales of Apple iPhones in 2020, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. The analyst, who appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, predicts that 200 million units will be the “starting point” with 350 million iPhones that could be ready for an upgrade. He believes Apple will launch at least four iPhones with 5G support next year. This is in line with recent predictions by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ives says 5G will drive sales of iPhone next year and beyond. “We believe iPhone 11 is just the front end of this current ‘supercycle’ for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones set to be unveiled in September that will open up the floodgates on iPhone upgrades across the board that the Street continues to underestimate,” the analyst said.

While 5G-enabled iPhones will help spur an upgrade supercycle, a lot also depends on the availability of 5G connectivity. Right now, 5G is available in a handful of markets and in countries like India, the rollout will happen sometime in 2021.

Kuo says the price of 5G iPhones will be comparable to this year’s lineup. Though he didn’t give an exact price, Kuo predicts the price rise won’t exceed $50. For comparison, the iPhone 11 starts at $699 in the US. If we asked to believe Kuo claims, then the iPhone 12 with 5G could cost $750.

Kuo believes that Apple will have four 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. The core difference between these devices, other than screen sizes, will be the camera technology. The 5.4-inch OLED iPhone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The 6.1-inch iPhone will also feature a dual-camera system. The higher-end 6.1-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone will come with a triple camera setup and a ToF sensor.

Apple, as usual, is expected to take the wraps off the iPhone 12 lineup sometime in September next year. The Cupertino company is also rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 2 at the beginning of next year, though it may not come with 5G support.

