Latest Apple iPhone 12 rumours: 5G connectivity, 6GB RAM, and more

The iPhone 12 is set to be a powerful smartphone when Apple release it next year, alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even though we are a year away from the launch of the new iPhone 12 series, there have been major leaks already.

Advertising

The three different models will spread three different screen sizes, featuring OLED screens. It’s not clear what the design might be, though some renders show the iPhone 12’s design will be inspired by the iPhone 4. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could be the first Apple’s devices to sport a quad-camera setup, thanks to an additional depth-sending Time-of-flight (ToF) sensor.

If history holds true, we should see the iPhone 12 lineup debut in September next year. Here’s everything we’ve heard so far about the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup rumours: Improved 5G performance

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider) claims the 5G iPhones will feature Liquid Crystal Polymer Flexible Printed Circuits. LCP, which was first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, is a material used in antennas. the material is useful because it performs consistently at any temperature, and minimises signal loss. Kuo says the new 5G iPhones will account for 15 per cent to 20 per cent of new iPhone shipments next year. All three 5G iPhones will reportedly be compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. A previous report from Nikkei claimed that all three iPhone 12 models will ship with 5G networking capability. The report indicated that Apple plans to ship 80 million of 5G-enabled modems for iPhones next year.

Advertising

Apple iPhone 12 lineup rumours: 6GB RAM

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who in a research note seen by MacRumors, claims that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 6GB RAM, up from 4GB RAM on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The extra RAM should help the iPhone 12 Pro switch between apps with greater speed. However, the iPhone 12 will continue to come with 4GB RAM.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup rumours: Smaller notch

Ben Geskin, who often leaks Apple devices ahead of launch, claims Apple is testing new Face ID prototypes with new optics, some of which are “smaller in width” and some which “fit in the top bezel”. This suggests that Apple is either looking to reduce the size of notch or eliminate the cutout entirely. The iPhone X was one of the first mainstream smartphones with a notch.