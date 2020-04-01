Will Apple launch iPhone 12 in September?

The next iPhone is expected to support 5G. The next iPhone is expected to support 5G.

Apple may delay the launch of the iPhone 12 by months, reports Nikkei Asian Review. The company isn’t sure whether there will be enough demand for the iPhone 12 in the US and Europe. The iPhone 12 is rumoured to support 5G connectivity as well as a refreshed design. The report corroborates previous rumours that Apple may not be able to launch its next-generation iPhone in September.

The launch could be delayed by a couple of months, the same report said. It’s likely that Apple will launch the iPhone 12 towards the end of the year. Any decision to delay the launch of the next iPhone will be taken in May, the report indicated. Right now, Apple’s senior executive and staff are working from home due to the California government’s “shelter in place” order.

The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a number of new additions and features. Apple is reportedly said to launch as many as four models in the fall, including two base models and two high-end models. All four may come with 5G support and OLED screens. The next iPhone may also feature an improved Face ID and notch-less design. The upcoming iPhone 12 is also rumoured to feature a depth-facing camera, similar to that of the iPad Pro.

The novel coronavirus has majorly impacted the growth of the smartphone market and Apple is no exception. Last month, Apple announced that it would close all stores outside of Greater china indefinitely due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the US and Europe.

Apple was supposed to hold an event in March to launch the iPhone 9. That event was cancelled due to to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, Apple announced an updated MacBook Air with the Magic Keyboard and a new iPad Pro which includes a LiDAR sensor.

