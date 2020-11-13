Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown video shows battery, other internals

The teardown video also showcases that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same logic board powering the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. (Image: Weibo)

Apple recently launched its iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, which customers can now order. Ahead of that, a teardown video has surfaced in Weibo showcasing iPhone 12 Pro Max’s internals. In the video, we get to see an L-shaped battery similar to the one we saw inside of the iPhone X.

The three-minute teardown shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max consists of a 3,687mAh battery, which is comparatively lower than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 3,969mAh battery.

The teardown video also showcases that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same logic board powering the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. There are also multiple important components that are identical across the three devices, including the TrueDepth Camera system and the A14 Bionic chipset.

The LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also similar to the one present on the iPhone 12 Pro. The LiDAR sensor will help enhance the depth-sensing of the phone.

There are no details provided about the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s repairability in the teardown video. However, in an earlier teardown video, we saw that a display replacement would allow the phone to work, but not properly, with other parts dysfunctioning like the TrueDepth camera sensor.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It is powered by the company’s latest A14 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process. It runs the company’s own iOS 14 mobile operating system and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance rating. It comes in three models: 128GB storage, 256GB storage and 512GB storage.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor along with a LiDAR sensor for depth mapping.

