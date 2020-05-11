iPhone 12 Pro details revealed; a massive upgrade over iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro details surface online; a massive upgrade over iPhone 11 Pro (Image: Bloomberg) iPhone 12 Pro details surface online; a massive upgrade over iPhone 11 Pro (Image: Bloomberg)

Some reports circulating on the internet suggests that Apple will go ahead with its annual iPhone event later this year despite the pandemic. Amid the coronavirus crises, the company launched the most awaited iPhone SE 2020 — so there’s no way that the pandemic is going to affect Apple’s 2020 plans. This year the Cupertino major is expected to launch iPhone 12 series this year — regardless to say which will succeed last year’s iPhone 11 lineup.

We have come across several iPhone 12 leaks and rumours in the past. Now for the first time information related to the bigger iPhone aka iPhone 12 Pro has surfaced online and if the details turn out to be true this will be Apple’s best and most powerful iPhone yet after the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro: Display, and more details

Android smartphone makers are already competing in the race of screen refresh rate and with the iPhone 12 Pro and also the Pro Max Apple is reportedly gearing up to get into the competition. According to a report coming from EverythingApplePro the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will come with a ProMotion display with a refresh rate of 120hz. The report also suggests that the iPhone will feature FaceID improvements as well as upgraded cameras.

The report tips that the FaceID on the upcoming iPhones will support a wider field of view which will allow the device to be unlocked from more angles making it easier for users to unlock the phone while they are busy doing something else.

iPhone 12 launch could delay by “months” due to coronavirus pandemic

The iPhone 12 Pro is further tipped to come packed with a 6.1-inch screen while the iPhone 12 Pro Max — yes, there’s going to be a MAX too — is said to include a 6.7-inch display with a higher refresh rate. This one likely too could offer 120hz screen refresh rate. The regular or the base iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 60hz display — and that’s possible because of the ‘affordable’ pricing. iPhone 12 will be the cheapest of the three.

Phones like OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and some others already offer 120hz screen refresh rate which improves the overall gaming performance, smoother scrolling experience and multitasking and more.

Apple is yet to reveal more details about the upcoming iPhones. However, reports suggest that this year too Apple could launch three iPhones including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company is yet to confirm the iPhone launch event of 2020 but some reports suggest that the event will be held but could be slightly delayed due to the pandemic.

iPhone 12 expected to come with iPad-like design

More iPhone 12 details revealed

We have already heard a lot about the iPhone 12 in the past. A new report coming from tipster Max Weinbach of XDA Developers confirm some more details of the upcoming iPhone. The new report suggests that the iPhone 12 might stick to 12MP primary rear camera for this generation as well because the Apple engineers are not very satisfied with the autofocus performance of the 64MP image sensor which was previously tipped to be included in the upcoming iPhones.

For this year’s iPhones Apple is said to focus a lot on the low-light photography performance, improved autofocus, LiDAR and software optimisations. The iPhone 12 series could also able to have much better and improved subject recognition and improved slow-motion video capability in low-light situations.

Here’s what the iPhone 12 Pro Max might look like

In terms of the design, this report also confirmed that the iPhone 12 series will come with flat sides pretty much similar to the older generation iPhones.

Take this information with a pinch of salt until Apple reveals the details of the upcoming iPhone by themselves.

