Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 mini durability test: here’s how they stood

Apple recently started shipping its iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini phones across multiple countries. And just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, people want to know about the durability of the new phones, due to their construction.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything who puts a number of phones through the paces of his durability tests and is also famous for teardowns, has put both the new smartphones to test in his latest video. We get to see the new iPhones scratched up, bent and more in this latest test.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones come with ceramic infused glass, which the company claims is tougher than normal glass. During his scratch test, both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini got scratches at the level 6 on mohs scale of hardness, with deeper grooves at level 7. However, when compared to normal glass phones, even with Gorilla Glass protection, these scratches are less prominent.

Apart from this, he tried scratching the side bezel of the smartphones using a blade, which was easily able to scratch the aluminium on iPhone 12 mini. But there was difficulty in scratching the much harder stainless steel bezel of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

During his flame test, he put a lighter flame on the display, trying to burn the pixels. Even after 50 seconds of exposure both the devices manage to come out without any damage to the pixels. It could be because the ceramic infused glass is acting as an insulation layer.

Lastly, he tried bending the smartphones to check if they are structurally intact or not. And he found out that the devices did not give at all, not even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max.

