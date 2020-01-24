Apple iPhone 12 Pro just leaked in a new Navy Blue colour option

Apple iPhone 12 series is said to be available in three screen sizes out of which the Pro models will have 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch OLED screen sizes. (Image: EverythingApplePro/YouTube) Apple iPhone 12 series is said to be available in three screen sizes out of which the Pro models will have 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch OLED screen sizes. (Image: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

Apple iPhone 12 could launch in a new “Navy Blue” colour option. EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have collaborated to release renders of this new colour option, which will likely be restricted to the more expensive Pro models like “Midnight Green” last year, which is available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and not iPhone 11. In fact, Apple is said to skip the “Midnight Green” altogether for its 2020 iPhone lineup, which has proved to be hugely popular.

To give a perspective, Midnight Green colour variant generated the most interest with consumer and only the iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max come with this option. The colour option was among the most popular in India as well, followed by gold and other options, leading mobile retail chains told indianexpress.com.

Looks like Apple is hoping to once again give consumers something different in terms of colour option that resonates with users. But do keep in mind that the photos are not official renders and there’s plenty of time before the actual launch takes place so the latest leak needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple iPhone 12 series is said to be available in three screen sizes out of which the Pro models will have 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch OLED screen sizes. In total, Apple has planned six iPhone models for 2020, as per reports, including an affordable 5.4-inch LCD iPhone SE 2, two iPhone 12 variants with 6.1-inch OLED and 5.4-inch OLED display as well as iPhone SE 2 Plus.

In terms of design, Apple will likely stick with a square back camera module that we saw on the previous phones, though the iPhone 12 series will be slimmer. Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will sport triple camera at the back with rumours of the third sensor being the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Meanwhile, the two iPhone 12 variant will have dual cameras at the back.

In addition, the TrueDepth front camera system will also be refreshed on the new phones, according to Barclays analysts but more specific details are unclear at this point. Apart from this, Apple’s 2020 iPhone models will be powered by its new A14 chip, have up to 6GB RAM (on Pro models), and the largest screen size offered will be 6.7-inches. Four iPhone 12 devices will be 5G-ready, predicts TF Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo.

